Horoscope Today, July 15, 2021: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and Other Zodiac Signs

The sun in Cancer links a trine with Neptune in Pisces. This marks one of the major transits of the week. Spiritual and creative energy will fill the lives of most signs and the stars will give an ideal moment to pursue a hope or dream. This is a good time to connect with others and tap into the sensitive side. Happiness is meant to be shared so embrace this energy while it lasts.

Aries: (March 21- April 19)

Red and orange likely to bring you luck for Aries

You wish to develop a deep sense of your independence. You have certain people to support you in your journey but before that you may have to get through emotionally jarring conversations. Number 1 and 8 will bring you luck. Let red and orange guide you. A, L, E are the alphabets that will support you as Mars rules your sign.

Taurus: (April 20- May 20)

Taurus may feel an increase in idealism

You are ready to get things going around your workflow and anything waiting to be checked off on your agenda list will get your attention. It may be hard to stay fully as you may feel an increase in idealism. 2 and 7 are the numbers that can bring you luck while white colour will be your guide. Your lucky alphabets are B, V, and U while Venus rules your sign.

Gemini: (May 21- June 20)

Yellow is the colour of the day for Gemini

You are stuck in a lifelong dilemma as you battle to balance head and heart. The workaholic in you may feel abandoned as there is an increased need for pleasure and play. Your lucky number is 3 and 4 while yellow colour will be your guide. Your lucky alphabets are K, C and G. Your sign is ruled by Mercury.

Cancer: (June 21- July 22)

Number 4 likely to bring luck for Cancer

You prioritize having strong family connections and the stars want you to let yourself curl up in the comfort of your home. You may feel opposing forces dividing you between personal freedom and family demands. Your lucky number is 4 while milky white colour will add to your charm. Turn to Alphabets D and H as Moon rules your sign.

Leo: (July 23- August 23)

Leo are likely to be on the move

You’re likely to be on the move as errands need accomplishing. Strike a sense of inner balance between the heart and the head. Turn to colour golden for assistance as your sign is ruled by the Sun. Number 5 and alphabets M and T are lucky for you.

Virgo: (August 23- September 22)

Virgo need a ritual today to feel best

You need a ritual to feel your best. Let yourself sync back up with a little more mindfulness. Any increased emotionality while Mercury divides existing between plans and finances. Lucky colour green and numbers 3 and 8 will be your guide. While alphabets P, T and N will assist you in your endeavours in your challenge. Your sign is ruled by Mercury.

Libra: (September 23- October 22)

Time for Libra to reconnect with their own needs

You spend too much of your energy on other people. It’s time you reconnect with your own needs as there is a desire for personal pampering. Numbers 2 and 7 and alphabets R and T are lucky for you. Light colours will accentuate your personality as Venus rules your sign.

Scorpio: (October 23- November 21)

Scorpio should prioritize rest today

Slip away from everything as you need replenishing solitude. Let go of any emotional baggage and prioritize rest. Your lucky numbers are 1 and 8. Bright colours will suit you as your sign is ruled by Mars. Alphabets N and Y will be your guide.

Sagittarius: (November 22- December 21)

A perfect day for emotional conversations for Sagittarius

Send some energy towards your goals as you tend to the visions you hold for yourself. A perfect day for group collaborations and emotional conversations in relationships. Numbers 9 and 12 and alphabets B, D and P are lucky for you. Yellow colour will ease your mind as Jupiter rules your sign.

Capricorn: (December 22- January 19)

Deep colours likely to favour Capricorn

If you struggle with upholding yourself you have an ability to see things through. Your present career trajectory may call for adjustments. Luck will be on your side with numbers 10 and 11 while deep colours will assist you through. Your lucky alphabets are K and J as Saturn rules your sign.

Aquarius: (January 20- February 18)

Time for Aquarius to get out your comfort zone

It’s time for you to get out of your comfort zone. Any recent mental or emotional imbalances that were promoted are asking you to hone. Numbers 10 and 11 and deep colours will support you. Alphabets G and S will be lucky for you as planet Saturn rules your sign.

Pisces: (February 19- March 20)

Yellow is the colour of the day for Pisces

Allow yourself to drift off into a headspace that gives way to therapeutic conversations. Numbers 9 and 12 and yellow colour will be your guide. Alphabets D, C, J and T will be lucky for you as Jupiter rules your planet.

