Horoscope Today, July 16, 2021: Aries and Leo Need to Take Care of Their Health; Check Astrological Prediction for Friday

It will be an interesting day for some signs and some need to be careful. Aries and Leo need to take care of their health, while Taurus should not start new work today. Cancer will have new job opportunities and Scorpio’s business will have potential. Gemini’s parents will give them blessings and Libra needs to have a conversation with their life partners. It will be a good day for Sagittarius and Capricorn will have impressive thoughts. For Aquarius work pressure may increase but for Pisces circumstances will be favourable.

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

Aries can have headache

You will have a cordial relationship with your life partner. Colleagues will be there to offer their help. You might lose your confidence but will soon realise your will power. Headache issues due to heat and humidity can exist. Excellent exam results are on your way. With your rashi lord as Mars the lucky colour for you will be Red. Letters A, L, E and numbers 1, 8 will bring all the positivity you need.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

Taurus should not start new work today

Government work will bring you success. Best results are on the way for people involved in politics. Further development of your talent is needed. You may get stressed because of small things, avoid starting any new work today. As your rashi lord is Venus the favourable colour for you will be White. Letters Ba, Va, U and numbers 2,7 will be very good for you.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

Gemini will get parents’ blessings

It’s a good time for business related experiments. You will receive government benefits. Purchase of expensive items will take place. You have Interest in religious activities. Your parents will give you blessings. Your help will be expected by friends. Mercury is your rashi lord hence the colour good for you will be Yellow. Letters and numbers lucky for you are Ka, Chha, Gha and 3,6 respectively.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Cancer will have new job opportunities

Your rashi lord is the Moon and the favourable colour for you is milky. Your rashi letters are Da, Ha and your favourable number is 4. You will have a good financial condition. Spending time with your life partner in solitude will be loved by you. You will discuss important issues with family members. There will be improvement in personality. New job opportunities are on your way. You will have a happy mind.

Leo (July 23 – August 23)

Leo needs to be careful with health

Spending time with children is on your cards. You might have differences with your lover. Take care of your health. Sweetness in speech is important. Meaningful results of hard work at the workplace will take time. Be careful in banking related matters. With your rashi lord Sun, the lucky colour for you will be golden. Letters Ma, Ta and number 5 will bring all the positivity you need.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Virgo’s work will get completed smoothly

You will have a smooth completion of work. You will get benefits from buying and selling property. Solution to any big problem will make you happy. Good time for purchasing valuable items. Attending religious events is on your cards. As mercury is your rashi lord, the favourable colour for you will be green. Letters Pa, Tha, Na and numbers 3, 8 are lucky for you.

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

Libra needs to talk to their life partners

Foreign companies may give you job proposals. Talking to a life partner is important. You may have domestic discord. Long distance journeys are not advisable. You might get irritated due to interruption in construction work. Take care of yourself from heat. Venus is your rashi lord hence the colour lucky for you will be white. Letters Ra, Ta and numbers 2,7 are lucky for you.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

Scorpio’s business will have lot of potential

Your rashi lord is Mars and your favourable colour is red. Your rashi letters are Na, Ya and your favourable numbers are 1,8. Peace and patience will be shown by you. Business has potential. Relatives will give you full support. People in the office may become your friends. Your work will get praised. Picnicking with friends can be a good idea.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

Sagittarius will be having an excellent beginning to the day

Relations with top executives need to be kept cordial. Your children’s achievement will make you excited. You will have an excellent beginning of the day. Sales and marketing field will provide benefits. Domestic life will have an atmosphere of peace and happiness. Discipline in daily routine is advisable. With Jupiter as your rashi lord, the favourable colour for you will be yellow. Letters Bha, Dha, Pha, Dha and numbers 9, 12 will all the positivity you need.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

Capricorn’s thoughts will impress their colleagues

Your thoughts will impress your colleagues. Future plans will be made. It is a good idea to go for lunch with your life partner and spend quality time. You’ll be relieved from chronic disease. Possibility of arrival of guests at home. As Saturn is your rashi lord colour, good for you will be cyan. Letters Kha, Ja and numbers 10, 11 will be lucky for you.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

Aquarius may have additional work pressure

There may be additional work pressure. Maintenance of electronic equipment needs to be taken care of. Hormonal problems can be an issue for women. Legal disputes might be on your way. Saturn is your rashi lord hence Cyan will be a lucky colour for you. Ga, Sa, Sha, Sh and 10, 11 are the good letters and numbers for you respectively.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

Pisces will have favourable circumstances

Your rashi lord is Jupiter and your favourable colour is yellow. Your rashi letters are Da, Cha, Jha, Tha and your favourable numbers are 9, 12. Work that has been stalled for a long time might resume today. Your life partner will give you adequate support. Chances of winning over your opponents are good. You will have an energetic working environment. Children will fully fill their responsibilities. You will have favourable circumstances.

