Horoscope Today, July 17, 2021: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and Other Zodiac Signs

Aries may get support from old friends and cancer will have a lot of achievements. Taurus’s energy needs to be used in the right direction, while Gemini needs to avoid chilly and spicy food. Leo likely to have an entertaining and exciting atmosphere on Saturday, while Scorpio might have some health problems. Pisces likely to get upset due to children’s behaviour. Let’s have a look at daily astrological prediction for Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs for July 17.

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

Aries may get old friend’s support

Old friends might support you. Joint pain may be a problem for you. You can go for a career change. It will be easy to complete necessary work. There will be progress in construction work. Giving time to your life partner is important. With Mars as your rashi lord, a favorable colour for you will be red. Letters A, L, E and numbers 1,8 will be lucky for you.

Taurus (April 20 – May20)

Taurus needs to use their energy in right direction

Going on a journey for a job might be on your cards. Your health may worry you. Your hard work and energy need to be used in the correct direction. Too much trust on subordinate employees is not fair. You will receive benefits from import and export of goods. As Venus is your rashi lord, the lucky colour for you will be white. Ba, Va, U and 2, 7 are the letters and numbers good for you.

Gemini (May 21 – June20)

Gemini should avoid consuming chilly and spicy food.

You will have pressure to complete scheduled work. Some reason might make you angry at work. Avoid deteriorating your relations with top officials. Consumption of hot and chilly and spicy food is not suggested. Doubts will come to the mind of students pursuing higher education. Mercury is your rashi lord hence, yellow will be a good colour for you. Letters Ka, Chha, Gha and numbers 3,6 will be lucky for you.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Cancer will have a lot of achievements

Your rashi lord in Moon and your favourable colour is Milky. Your rashi letters are Da, Ha and favourable number 4. You will have a lot to achieve in the present time. Working conditions after noon will be a little weak. Complete today’s work today itself. Interfering in other work is not advisable; it can cause controversy. Time to make changes in home furnishing.

Leo (July 23 – August 23)

Leo will have more happiness in marriage

Happiness in marriage will increase. Financial situation might make you sceptical. You need to have anger control. More self confidence will benefit you. You will have good health. You will have an entertaining and exciting atmosphere. With your rashi lord as Sun, the lucky colour for you will be golden. Letters Ma, Ta and number 5 will be good for you.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Virgo might have increased income

There might be an increase in income. It’s a good time for participation in social activities. Banking and finance will provide success. Acidity issues may trouble you. As your rashi lord is Mercury the colour good for you will be green. Letters Pa, Tha, Na and numbers 3,8 are lucky for you.

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

Libra’s hard work will give good results

Your desired work may bring you success. Your hard work will provide the best results. Promotion can be on the way for people doing government jobs. Responsibilities will pressure you. You will have excellent coordination in love relations. Venus is your rashi lord hence white is a good colour for you. Ra, Ta and 2, 7 are respectively the lucky letters and numbers for you.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

Scorpio need to take care of their and their fathers health.

Your rashi lord is Mars and your favourable colour is red. Your rashi letters are Na, Ya and your favourable numbers are 1, 8. There are chances of your image getting spoiled in society. You might have some health problems. There will be systematic completion of work. Your father’s health needs to be taken care of. Ayurvedic medicine is a good idea. New projects may stress you.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

Sagittarius’s house will have happy and peaceful environment

Introspection will take your time today. House will have a happy and peaceful atmosphere. Business will get you excellent results. Your thoughts can be shared with older siblings. Buying a new vehicle can be on your cards. Research related work will get you auspicious results. With Jupiter as your rashi lord, yellow will be a good colour for you. Letters Bha, Dha, Pha, Dha and numbers 9, 12 will be lucky for you.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

Capricorn’s marriage may get fixed

Eligible people may get their marriage fixed. You should have sweet relations with employees. Using harsh speech might make people angry with you. Its good time to make changes in business. You might receive respect at the workplace. As Saturn is your rashi lord your lucky colour will be cyan. Letters Kha, Ja and numbers 10, 11 will be good for you.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

Aquarius need to be careful of secret enemies

Be careful of secret enemies. Documents related to land and property need to be protected. Trusting anyone dearly is not advisable. Unnecessary travel is possible. Elderly family members may have poor health. Saturn is your rashi lord hence colour good for you will be cyan. Letters Ga, Sa, Sha, Sh and numbers 10, 11 are lucky for you.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

Pisces mind may be upset due to children’s behaviour

Your rashi lord is Jupiter and the favourable colour is yellow. Your rashi letters are Da, Cha, Jha, Tha and your favourable numbers are 9, 12. Experienced people’s advice needs to be kept in mind. Your mind may get upset due to children’s behaviour. You may have sudden work pressure from the office. You should go back to Yoga and meditation.

