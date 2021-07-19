Horoscope Today, July 18, 2021: Challenges Will Excite Virgo; Astrological Prediction for July 18

It will be a good day for most of the signs. A walk with a life partner may be on Aries’ card while Leo can share their thoughts. Gemini will get full support from family and Libra will get blessings from elders. Society will appreciate Capricorn’s personality and Aquarius will have a lot of work. It’s time for Sagittarius to get rid of chronic diseases. Virgo needs to improve their standard of living while Pisces needs to learn from mistakes.

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

Aries ambitions may be fulfilled today

You will be able to pay debts successfully. There are chances of a walk with a life partner. Your ambitions may be fulfilled. You will have happy family members. New business will start easily. Your thoughts need to be positive. Mars is your rashi lord and hence, favourable colour for you will be red. Letters A, L, E and numbers 1, 8 will be good for you.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

A better day than before for Taurus

Don’t make emotional decisions. Your health might be weak. It will be a better day than before. You will get solutions to different problems. A friend might need you to lend money to him or her. With Venus being your rashi lord, the good colour for you will be white. Ba, Va, U and 2, 7 are the letters and numbers lucky for you.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

Gemini must control expenses

Family members will support you completely. Participation in public events is a good idea. There will be cordial relationships between husband and wife. Have control on expenses. Some changes might be planned in the workplace. Harm may be caused due to suspicious nature. Mercury is your rashi lord hence, yellow will be a good colour for you. Letters Ka, Chha, Gha and numbers 3, 6 will be lucky for you.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Achieving goals may be difficult for Cancer

Your rashi lord in Moon and your favourable colour is Milky. Your rashi letters are Da, Ha and favourable number is 4. Achieving goals may be difficult. Travelling may go in vain. You will make family members happy. Money related matters may have stagnation. Wrong actions may attract you. Try not to take additional responsibility.

Leo (July 23 – August 23)

Leo hardwork will give full benefits

It’s time for fulfilment of your mind’s wish. Sharing thoughts with a life partner is a good idea. Your day will go well after seeing a relative. Your hardwork will give full benefits. Work of your interest will come to you. With your rashi lord as Sun, the lucky colour for you will be golden. Letters Ma, Ta and number 5 will be good for you.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Challenges will excite Virgo

You need to improve your standard of living. Challenges will excite you. There are chances of sudden problems. Love relationships may require compromises. Family responsibilities need to be fulfilled. Headache and fever may be a problem for you. Your rashi lord is Mercury and the colour good for you will be green. Letters Pa, Tha, Na and numbers 3,8 are lucky for you.

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

Libra may get blessings from elders

As Venus is your rashi lord,white is a good colour for you. Ra, Ta and 2, 7 are respectively the lucky letters and numbers for you. Standard of living can be changed. Money will be spent on household amenities and resources. Elders will give you blessings. Special attention will be paid to business. Studies will keep children serious. New plans will be prepared in mind.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

Scorpio sleep can disrupt due to stress

People can go away from you due to egoistic behaviour. Avoid transactions unless it is necessary. Sleep can disrupt due to stress. You need to be nice to your life partner. You need to have faith in your abilities and work. Your rashi lord is Mars and your favourable colour is red. Your rashi letters are Na, Ya and your favourable numbers are 1, 8.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

Sagittarius might get rid of chronic diseases

With Jupiter as your rashi lord, yellow will be a good colour for you. Letters Bha, Dha, Pha, Dha and numbers 9, 12 will be lucky for you. Hanging out with friends will be a waste of time. You might get rid of chronic diseases. There will be improvement in housekeeping. Business will profit you. You will get happiness by helping others. Take care in matters related to politics.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 21)

Love relations will keep Capricorn close

Your functioning needs to be kept a secret. Love relations will keep you close. Students might face carelessness in terms of studies. You will have stronger relations with your life partner. Tasks hanging at home might be completed by you. Society will appreciate your personality. As Saturn is your rashi lord, your lucky colour will be cyan. Letters Kha, Ja and numbers 10, 11 will be good for you.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

Aquarius may have gas and acidity issues

There will be a lot of work for you to do. Married life might face some problems. You may have gas and acidity issues. Women’s health needs to be taken care of. Lending on anyone today is not a good idea. Saturn is your rashi lord hence, colour cyan is good for you. Letters Ga, Sa, Sha, Sh and numbers 10, 11 are lucky for you.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

Pisces mind needs to be calm

Try learning from your mistakes. Your mind might have apprehensions. A lot of money needs to be spent on important work. Expecting too much from anyone is not a good idea. A lot of hard work is onyour way. Your mind needs to be calm. Your rashi lord is Jupiter and the favourable colour is yellow. Your rashi letters are Da, Cha, Jha, Tha and your favourable numbers are 9, 12.

