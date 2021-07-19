Horoscope Today, July 19, 2021: Taurus may get Surprises, while Cancer will have Good Time; Check Astrological Prediction for Monday

The day will be interesting for all the signs. Aries and looking for work will find success, Taurus may get a surprise and Leo will save family and friends from bad situations. While Gemini and Capricorn will have to give more time to work, Cancer’s time will be good and lucky. Libra will like themselves and Aquarius will concentrate on their development. Sagittarius will be inquisitive and Pisces will have thoughts in their head. Scorpio will have high energy levels.

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

Aries will get work if looking for it

Mars as your rashi lord and the favourable colour for you will be red. Letters A, L, E and numbers 1,8 will be good for you. You will be showered with wonderful benefits by lord Ganesh. He will be there with you at every step. Those looking for work will find it. Keep your concentration on learning. You may do some overspending.

Taurus (April 20 – May20)

Taurus may get surprises

There may be some surprises for you. Things worrying you will roll over. Existing connections will get repaired but new once may have some fractures. Your past contacts will play a crucial role in your career. Life will run its course for you. As Venus is your rashi lord, the good colour for you will be white. Ba, Va, U and 2, 7 are the letters and numbers lucky for you.

Gemini (May 21 – June20)

Gemini will have to give extra time to work

Instead of not following your pre-determined path you will be in a happier place. The elegance in you will help you in maintaining relations professionally. Your work will require additional time and effort. Mercury is your rashi lord hence, yellow will be a good colour for you. Letters Ka, Chha, Gha and numbers 3,6 will be lucky for you.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Cancer will have good and lucky time

It’s a good and lucky time for you. You will be giving love and happiness to less fortunate people. At work your impression will be created. Your efforts and adaptable conduct will be noticed by a lot of people. With Moon your rashi lord your favourable colour is Milky. Your rashi letters are Da, Ha and favourable number 4.

Leo (July 23 – August 23)

Leo will save friends and family from bad situations

You will be curious about a wide array of disciplines. You will be saving your friends and family from bad situations and will give them a lot of advice. There are chances of your finances getting improved. Your ideas will be clearly communicated in case of pitching for a project. As your rashi lord as Sun, the lucky colour for you will be golden. Letters Ma, Ta and number 5 will be good for you.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Virgo’s work will be done well

Your rashi lord is Mercury and the colour good for you will be green. Letters Pa, Tha, Na and numbers 3,8 are lucky for you. You can have unrealistic expectations. The work you will do will be done well. You need to complete all your work. It’s time for a test of your time management abilities. People in the medical sector might have a lot.

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

Libra will like themselves

Go against your gut if you want to make things happen. You’ll talk more about your desires and thoughts. You will like yourself as a person. Change in your work attitude will favour you. Venus is your rashi lord hence white is a good colour for you. Ra, Ta and 2, 7 are respectively the lucky letters and numbers for you.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

Scorpio will have high energy levels

With high energy levels you will want to learn new things. People related to the field of education and engineering will have a good time and they will be praised by their seniors. You need to take care of your finances. As your rashi lord is Mars, your favourable colour is red. Your rashi letters are Na, Ya and your favourable numbers are 1, 8.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

Sagittarius will be inquisitive

You will be inquisitive about a lot of things. You will have advantageous career fronts. Avoid arguments with co-workers. You might feel attracted to someone who was just a friend before. Your rashi lord is Jupiter and yellow will be a good colour for you. Letters Bha, Dha, Pha, Dha and numbers 9, 12 will be lucky for you.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

Capricorn will have to work a little extra

Saturn is your rashi lord hence the lucky colour for you will be cyan. Letters Kha, Ja and numbers 10, 11 will be good for you. It will be a how and when situation for you. Things will work out slowly. Professionally your talent will be tested. You will have to work a little more but it will give you good results. Efforts will be required to spend time with your partner.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

Aquarius will concentrate on their development

Your concentration will be on your development. You will be dependent on others’ opinions. Business people might get contacts that can help them financially. There can be an increase in your earnings. As Saturn is your rashi lord, colour good for you will be cyan. Letters Ga, Sa, Sha, Sh and numbers 10, 11 are lucky for you.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

Pisces will have thoughts in their head

There will be thoughts in your head. You will have both brightness and melancholy in your day. There will be new tints in your connections. You need to take care of yourself. With your rashi lord as Jupiter your favourable colour is yellow. Your rashi letters are Da, Cha, Jha, Tha and your favourable numbers are 9, 12.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here