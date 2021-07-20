Horoscope Today, July 20, 2021: From Aries to Pisces, Know How Your Day Will Turn Out on Tuesday

It will be a Neutral day for most of the signs. Cancer will have joyful family life and Virgo will have control over circumstances. Scorpio will be energetic today and Gemini should do exercise. Capricorn work area will increase and Sagittarius need to honour their partner’s feelings.

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

Aries may have tiredness and backache

Concerns may there in family members minds. You will have issues feeling at home. extravagant work for working people. issues might be there due to tiredness and backache. Avoid emotional and hasty decisions. Secret practices may interest you. Red is your colour today.

Taurus (April 20 – May20)

Taurus may plan a pilgrimage

A pilgrimage may be planned by you. your money will be spent in charity. Influential people will encourage you. young children’s health heeds to be taken care of. Hard work will be on your cards. White it the colour for you and Venus is your rashi lord. 2 and 7 are your lucky numbers. U,Va and Ba are the favourable letters.

Gemini (May 21 – June20)

Gemini should do exercise

Beginning of the day will be stressful. You will have more respect at work place. You should do exercises for fitness. There will be easy completion of work. you may be flattered by people selfishly. Good use of resources will be done by you. The rashi lord is Mercury. As per this, yellow is your colour of the day. Gha, Ka, Chha - these are the letters that will prove lucky. As for numbers, 3 and 6 are good.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Cancer will have joyful family life

You will have joyful family life. There are chances of getting lot of money. Recreational activities may lead to unnecessary expenses. There will be worry regarding children’s health. Programming and mathematics may interest students. Milky colour is the one for you. Letters Da and Ha are favourable. Lucky number is 4.

Leo (July 23 – August 23)

Leo needs to take care of property matters

Golden is the colour of the day. Sun is your rashi lord. The number of the day is 5. Ta and Ma are the letters that will bring fortune. Your actions may be disturbed by some people. Property matters need to be taken care of. There are chances of debate with colleague in office. During laughter everyone’s feelings need to taken care of. Complications may increase in already complicated matters. Elder brothers’ advice should be taken.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Virgo will have control over circumstances

You will have complete control on circumstances. There will be removal of obstructions from the path of wealth. Its time for spending happy time with friends. An outline of the program can be made. Time will be favourable from business perspective. There will be increase in reputation in society.

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

Libra’s health will be very good

You will have very good health. Time is suitable for buying new property. Removal of obstacles in government work. careers will make young students conscious. Gas and constipation can cause some problems. With Venus as your rashi lord, white will be a good colour for you. Ta and Ra are the lucky letters. As for numbers, 2 and 7 are ideal.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

Scorpio will be energetic today

You will have energy today. There will be romance in married couples’ life. intellectual thoughts will influence you. work related journey is possible for employed people. social activities will have your contribution. Cordial relations with your siblings.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

Sagittarius need to honour their partners feelings

You might have the feeling of time not being with you. You might get confused. Your life partners feelings need to be honoured. Indigestion may be an issue. Money and time may be consumed in wasteful activities.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

Capricorn work area will increase

There will be increase in work area. Health will be good. Possibility of significant contract is there. There should be ease in every task. Love relationships will have sweetness. There will be resolution of property related matters. Saturn is your rashi lord hence lucky colour for you will be cyan. Lucky letters for you are Kha and Ja. 10 and 11 are your numbers for the day.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

Aquarius may have to travel abroad

There might be plans of travelling abroad There might be some changes in your functioning. You might get rid of debuts. You will have devotion for your work. your daily routine will be organised. body ache might be an issue. Cyan is the colour of the day. Much like capricorn, 10 and 11 are also your lucky numbers. Moving to letters - Sa, Ga, Sha, Sh.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

Pisces will have conversations with friends.

Yellow is the colour of the day. Jupiter is your rashi lord. 9 and 12 are ideal for you. There will be conversations with friends. Relationship with husband and wife will be cordial. Extra time can be given to worship. Office will have some tension. Income will have continuity. Stay away from quarrels.

