Horoscope Today, July 21, 2021: From Aries to Pisces, Know How Your Day Will Turn Out on Wednesday

On Wednesday evening, Venus, the planet of love will enter earth sign Virgo, making things more realistic for all the signs. For many signs like Taurus, Aquarius, Pisces, it is a good time to go out and pursue a romantic connection if any. Signs like Cancer, and Gemini will shift their focus to familial bonds. For Aries, Sagittarius, Leo, it is a good time to approach their professional goals more practically.

Aries: (March 21- April 19)

A good day for Aries to apply for new job

You may attract some positive new developments on the work front today. If you have been planning on applying for a job, today is the day you should update your resume and send that email. Your lucky numbers are 1 and 8 and bright colours like Red will prove to work in your favour. Alphabets A, L, E will be lucky for you as Mars rules your sign.

Taurus: (April 20- May 20)

Taurus focus will shift to creative work fields

Your focus will shift to creative work fields as you receive a boost of energy and encouragement to pursue your goals. Numbers 2 and 7 will be lucky for you today while colour white will support you in your endeavours. Alphabets B, V, U, will be lucky for you as Venus rules your sign.

Gemini: (May 21- June 20)

Yellow is the colour of the day for Gemini

It will be a good time to work on straying familial bonds and focusing on home space. Take this time to redecorate your work space. Numbers 3, and 6, and the colour yellow will be lucky for you. Alphabets K, C, G will be lucky alphabets as Mercury rules your sign.

Cancer: (June 21- July 22)

Cancer may get a chance to redeem themselves

You may get a chance to redeem yourself during this time when it comes to familial relationships. You may also consider planning a getaway or focusing on your education. Number 4 will likely work in your favour today, while colours like beige may prove lucky for you. Alphabets D, and H, are lucky for you as Moon rules your sign.

Leo: (July 23- August 23)

Leo may receive some financial benefits

It is a good time to utilise your talents and skills to attract new opportunities. You may receive some financial benefits as well. The lucky number and colour for you will be 5 and Golden. Alphabets M, T will be lucky for you as Sun rules your sign.

Virgo: (August 23- September 22)

Virgo will be the centre of attraction in social circle

It is a good time for those who are single and looking for a romantic relationship to go out there and socialise. You will be the centre of attraction in your social circle. Your lucky numbers for July 21 will be 3 and 8, while the colour green will bring you luck. Alphabets P, T, N, will be lucky for you as Mercury rules your planet.

Libra: (September 23- October 22)

Libra likely to withdraw from social interactions

You will be withdrawing from social interactions and focusing on your self-development. There may be some contemplations regarding romantic relationships and how you go about them. Numbers 2 and 7 will work in your favour and white will be your lucky colour. Alphabets R, T will bring luck as planet Venus rules your sign.

Scorpio: (October 23- November 21)

Numbers 1 and 8 likely to work in favour of Scorpio

You will have a more realistic approach towards your long term goals today. Today’s a good time to engage in professional networking. Go for numbers 1 and 8, and colour red for luck. Alphabets N, Y, will be your lucky alphabets as Mars rules your sign.

Sagittarius: (November 22- December 21)

Sagittarius focus will shift towards professional upgrade today

Your focus will shift towards professional upgrade today. Work on your goals and ambitions and the universe will support you in your endeavours. Numbers 9 and 12 will be lucky for you while the colour yellow will be your guide today. Turn to alphabets B, D, P for luck as planet Jupiter rules your sign.

Capricorn: (December 22- January 19)

Good time for Capricorn to relax

It is a good time to relax and shift your focus towards self-growth. You may want to try something new which may include an adventurous trip or an educational course. Number 10 and 11 will be lucky numbers for you on July 21. Turn to colours like Cyan for luck and guidance. Alphabets K and J, will be lucky for you as Saturn rules your sign.

Aquarius: (January 20 - February 18)

Colour cyan likely to work in favour of Aquarius

You will be undergoing a deep transformation in your romantic life. There will be new experiences that will teach you something new about emotions. It may seem intimidating initially but if you are sure of a romantic commitment you must take the free fall. Your lucky numbers, colours and alphabets for the day are 10, 11, Cyan and G, S respectively. Planet Saturn rules your sign.

Pisces: (February 19- March 20)

Good time for single Pisces to go out and socialise

This is a good time for singles to go out and socialise if they are looking for a romantic relationship. For those already in a romantic relationship, it is a good time to connect on a deeper level and understand each other. Numbers 9 and 12 and the colour yellow will be lucky colour for you. Alphabets D, C, J and T will be lucky for you. Your sign is ruled by planet Jupiter.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here