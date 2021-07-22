Horoscope Today, July 22, 2021: From Aries to Pisces, Know How Your Day Will Turn Out on Thursday

Taurus and Gemini to get into action and get pent-up things done while Cancer and Leo will feel light. Libra and Scorpio are advised to get involved in some physical activities. Sagittarius and Pisces should wear yellow. Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and Other Zodiac Signs.

Aries: (March 21- April 19)

Aries need to be a little more flexible

Today, you need to be a little more flexible. Don’t try to hold the situation and socialize with people to enjoy some lighthearted conversations. Wearing red will be lucky for you today as your ruling Rashi is Mars. The favourite numbers are 1 and 8 while A, L, E are the favourable Rashi letters for the day.

Taurus: (April 20- May 20)

Numbers 2 and 7 will be lucky for Taurus

There’s no excuse for laziness today. Get out in the open air and listen to the wind. Rashi lord venus will help you to feel active and keep things light. Ba, Va and U are your Rashi letters, while 2 and 7 are lucky numbers for Taurus today. Wearing white will make you feel fresh and enthusiastic.

Gemini: (May 21- June 20)

Gemini need not be afraid to take actions

Don’t be afraid to take actions and see how far you can go in everything you do today. Take a break from your usual emotional intensity today and enjoy the sunshine. Wearing yellow will help you to keep it all energetic and upbeat. Today your Rashi will be governed by Mercury and the favourite numbers are 3 and 6 while Ka, Chha and Gha are the lucky letters.

Cancer: (June 21- July 22)

Cancer must take care of their health

Wear milky colour as your Rashi lord is Moon. Cancer, you may feel light today as a weight has been lifted, however, there is still a great deal of emotional drama to work on. You need to be a little more attentive towards your health. The lucky number is 4 while the lucky letters are Da and Ha.

Leo: (July 23- August 23)

Leo can enjoy a night out with friends

Rashi lord Sun will brighten up your day today. Take a break from your steady climb and look at things around you. Enjoying a night out with friends or watching a movie or play will release some of the tension that you have inside. Wear golden to get the energy moving again. Ma and Ta are Rashi letters while the favourite number is 5.

Virgo: (August 23- September 22)

Virgo will be more active today

With green as your favourite colour today you will be more active today. Pay attention to the news and question what you hear and read. Keep an eye on what’s going on as information is an important part of gaining power. Your Rashi letters are Pa, Tha and Na, while Rashi will be ruled by Mercury. 3 and 8 are your favourite numbers.

Libra: (September 23- October 22)

Libra may feel indecisive

Wearing white will bring you a fortune as today is a great day to jump out of bed and get things done. You may feel indecisive, but don’t worry about it. Involve in some sort of physical activity that gets you breathing deeply. Rashi lord is Venus while favourable letters are Ra and Ta.

Scorpio: (October 23- November 21)

Scorpio likely to have sharp mind today

Swear by 1 and 8 as your lucky numbers. Rashi lord Mars will help you to have a sharp mind today, and get into action, Scorpio. You might experience a sudden burst of physical energy. Your lucky colour is red while Rashi letters are Na and Ya.

Sagittarius: (November 22- December 21)

Yellow colour likely to bring luck for Saggitarius

Spread the knowledge you’ve gathered and processed over the past few weeks, Sagittarius. It’s time to put your communication skills to work. Take deep breaths and find a way to release the tension that you have been held back in past days. With Jupiter being the rashi lord, wearing yellow will make you feel good. Favourable numbers are 9 and 12, whereas, Rashi letters are Bha, Dha, Pha and DHA.

Capricorn: (December 22- January 19)

Capricorn need to do some physical exercise

Need to do some physical exercise or to involve in some physical work to release some of your pent-up energy. Saturn as your Rashi lord will help you to come out on top with the help of your high energy. Rashi letters are Kha and Ja while Cyan is your lucky colour and 10 and 11 are favourite numbers.

Aquarius: (January 20- February 18)

Aquarius need to do listening today

Just like Capricorn, Aquarius too will be ruled by Saturn. Cheerful conversations are the way to navigate through the situation. Stars suggest to do your share of listening today. Saturn is your Rashi lord while 10, 11 are the lucky numbers and Ga, Sa, Sha and Sh are favourable alphabets.

Pisces: (February 19- March 20)

Pisces must choose words carefully

Jupiter being the ruling lord for you today will make your words have a profound effect on others, hence, you must choose your words carefully. Enjoy a physical activity that involves a group and make it a social event. Yellow is your lucky colour while Rashi letters are Da, Cha, Jha, Tha. 9 and 12 will be your favourable numbers today.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here