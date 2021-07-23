Horoscope Today, July 23, 2021: From Aries to Pisces, Know How Your Day Will Turn Out on Friday

The Moon will continue its transit of Capricorn until it enters Aquarius. All signs can be pretty enterprising, determined and ambitious. It’s a time of culmination and the wow of fulfillment. The Leo Sun is proud and individual–unsatisfied with being just one of the team. The Aquarius Moon values community and group spirit. The Full Moon illuminates the conflict as the Leo Sun stands opposite to the Aquarius Moon. There can be outpours that are raw when a Full Moon occurs. This lunation illuminates attitudes, feelings and circumstances that have been overlooked. It’s time to answer to humanitarian impulses.

Aries: (March 21- April 19)

Time to step back and seek balance for Aries

There’s an immediate need to step back and seek balance before moving ahead. The full moon calls attention towards the areas of your hopes and dreams. Colours red and orange will be your guide while your lucky numbers are 1 and 8. Mars will rule your sign and alphabets A, L, E will guide you.

Taurus: (April 20- May 20)

Taurus must focus on what needs course correcting

The season is preparing you to explore how sturdy your emotional roots are. The full moon illuminates your connection to your career and sense of destiny. Focus on what needs course correcting. Colour white will be your guide and your lucky number is 2 and 7. Your sign is ruled by Venus and alphabets B, V, and U will help things to go in your favour.

Gemini: (May 21- June 20)

Gemini could use a fresh perspective

This season for you is about engaging with smaller thoughts that create the whole of your philosophies. The macrocosm of your beliefs and impacts on your world will be illuminated. You could use a fresh perspective. Mercury rules your planet and alphabets K, C, G bring in luck. 3 and 6 are your lucky numbers while the colour yellow will add to your charm.

Cancer: (June 21- July 22)

A fresh sense of confidence likely for Cancer

The season is all about coming back to basics. You are prepared to welcome a fresh sense of confidence. The focus will be on your current experience of commitment and unaddressed relationship issues. Your lucky number is 4 while your lucky alphabets are D, and H. Your sign is ruled by the Moon and the colour milky white will be your guide.

Leo: (July 23- August 23)

Time for Leo to unabashedly shine

This is your time to unabashedly shine. The Full Moon sheds light onto your present partnership story and points out what needs nurturing, healing or correction in that arena. Colour golden is lucky for you and your and your sign is ruled by the Sun. Number 5 will be your guide and alphabets M, and T will assist you.

Virgo: (August 23- September 22)

Green is the colour of the day for Virgo

It’s all about embracing renewal and withdrawal in an otherworldly headspace. Expect one last tango with reality before the Full Moon’s departure. This lunation shines its light onto health issues. Turn to colour green for assistance and numbers 3, and 8 for luck. Alphabets P, T, and N are lucky for you and your sign is ruled by Mercury.

Libra: (September 23- October 22)

New romantic relations likely for Libra

You have to re-engage with your sense of connections and experience life outside of yourself. Your attention springs back into a self-oriented headspace as the Full Moon shines a light on your creative powers and new romantic relations. Your lucky numbers are 2 and 7 and alphabets R, and T will be your guide. Venus rules your sign and light colours will suit you.

Scorpio: (October 23- November 21)

Numbers 1 and 8 may be lucky for Scorpio today

The universe is calling for even deeper equilibrium before you can proceed. The roots of your family foundation are illuminated by the light of the Full Moon. It will soon be highlighted what needs shoring up. Alphabets N and Y and numbers 1 and 8 are lucky for you. Mars rules your planet and bright colours will accentuate your personality.

Sagittarius: (November 22- December 21)

Travel likely on the card for Sagittarius

You will engage with all that make you you - including your craving for fresh perspectives and love for travel. You will get assistance in honing your communication skills on a micro level. Luck will be on your side with alphabets B, D, P, D and you are lucky as Jupiter rules your planet. Numbers 9 and 12 and colours like yellow will assist you through. Y

Capricorn: (December 22- January 19)

Numbers 10, 11 may bring in luck for Capricorn

Your equilibrium needs to be restored. The current situation of your confidence and issues around finances are highlighted. Pay attention to conflicts, particularly the ones that try to invalidate your skills. Alphabets K, J and numbers 10, 11 are lucky for you. Saturn rules your planet and deep colours will ease your mind.

Aquarius: (January 20- February 18)

Aquarius will invest energy in partnerships

You will invest energy in the most important partnerships. Reaching equilibrium is important before proceeding. You will learn about your sense of identity and independence, separate from anyone else’s demands. Numbers 10, 11 and alphabets G, S will be lucky for you. Saturn rules your planet and deep colours will be your guide.

Pisces: (February 19- March 20)

Yellow likely to bring luck for Pisces

The universe is calling out for balance before you push ahead into practical pursuits. The full moon’s lunation sheds light on self-sabotaging patterns and defense mechanisms that need addressing. Alphabets D, C, J, and T and numbers 9, 12 will support you. Jupiter rules your sign and color yellow will be lucky for you.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here