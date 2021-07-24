Horoscope Today, July 24, 2021: From Aries to Pisces, Know How Your Day Will Turn Out on Saturday

Sagittarius and Capricorn must think about their words before speaking, while Gemini and Cancer should be more attentive towards their loved ones. Aries and Scorpio should wear red. Advisable for not to sacrifice their peace of mind just to keep up an easy facade. Today Virgo should stop hiding behind their intellectual barrier and say what they feel in any situation, especially regarding a close loved one. Today on the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima, here’s a look at daily astrological prediction for Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and other zodiac signs.

ARIES (MARCH 21 – APRIL 19)

Aries may have some issues with food

Aries, today you may have some issues with food. Your body deserves respect, and you need to give it the proper nutrients healthy. Today your ruling planet is Mars hence wear red. The lucky numbers are 1 and 8 while A, L, E are the favourable letters for the day.

TAURUS (APRIL 20 – MAY 20)

Taurus must be honest to themselves today

If there’s an issue with your partner, today is a good time to solve it. Don’t sacrifice your peace of mind just to keep up an easy facade. Be honest with yourself, your feelings, and other people. Rashi lord Venus will help you to talk it out and solve the issue. Wear white to stay peaceful and refresh. Ba, Va and U are your lucky letters, while 2 and 7 are lucky numbers today.

GEMINI (MAY 21 – JUNE 20)

Yellow colour likely to bring luck for Gemini today

The intensity of the day may bring some unexpected opposition. Stars suggest you should not underestimate a loved one’s emotions and stand up to these issues and be realistic. Wear yellow to impress your Rashi lord Mercury while 3 and 6 will be proved as your lucky numbers and Ka, Chha and Gha are the lucky letters.

CANCER (JUNE 21 – JULY 22)

Lucky letters for Cancer are Da and Ha

Today, your Rashi will be governed by the Moon, hence wear milky colour. Give your loved ones the attention they need today and say that you love them. 4 is your favourite number today while the lucky letters are Da and Ha.

LEO (JULY 23 – AUGUST 23)

Leo must deal with all situations

Don’t run away from the tension, instead, deal with it or else you will feel compounded. Be in the moment and face the present. Ruling lord Sun will help you to clear up any sticky situation that arises. Wear golden to get positive energy. Ma and Ta are lucky letters while the favourite number is 5.

VIRGO (AUGUST 23 – SEPTEMBER 22)

3 and 8 are favourite numbers for Virgo today

Stop hiding behind your intellectual barrier and say what you feel in any situation, especially regarding a close loved one. Don’t wait until the situation escalates to an unhealthy argument. Rashi will be ruled by Mercury hence wear green. 3 and 8 are your favourite numbers and Pa, Tha, Na are the favourite letters.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER – OCTOBER 22)

Libra must focus on feelings

Being empathetic is laudable up to a certain time, hence focus on your feelings as well. Ask for help if you need it as others aren’t mind readers. Rashi lord is Venus while wearing white will be lucky. Favourable letters are Ra and Ta and favourable numbers 2,7.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 23 – NOVEMBER 21)

Not a great day for Scorpio today

It may seem like today will not be a great day for you. Follow your heart as it needs some attention. You might be high on emotions, so be careful how you treat yourself and others. Wearing red might make you feel calm as your Rashi will be governed by Mars. Your lucky letters are Na and Ya while you can swear up on 1,8 as your lucky numbers.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 22 – DECEMBER 21)

Saggitarius must use words carefully

Sagittarius, you must use your words carefully today as they may be used against you in such a way that makes you look like the bad guy. Jupiter is your Rashi lord and yellow is a lucky colour. 9 and are favourable numbers while Rashi letters are Bha, Dha, Pha and Dha.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 19)

Cyan is the colour of the day for Capricorn

Stars suggest you must think about what you mean before you say it as people will probably call you on it. Don’t do all your thinking aloud as your continuous thought process might be mistaken for your final analysis and lead to confusion. Your Rashi lord is Saturn and cyan is your lucky colour. Rashi letters are Kha and Ja while 10 and 11 are favourite numbers.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 20 – FEBRUARY 18)

Aquarius need to be more honest

Aquarius, your ruling planet Saturn will help you to open the communication channel. Be more aware of subconscious issues that affect your behaviour. There’s a great deal that you need to get off your chest and hence you need to be more honest. 10, 11 are the lucky numbers and Ga, Sa, Sha and Share favourable alphabets while Cyan will be your lucky colour just like Capricorn.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20)

Pisces must not make hasty decisions

Like Sagittarius, Pisces too will be ruled by Jupiter today. Do not make hasty decisions in your personal life instead take time to come to a conclusion. Put in all the required thought as this will give you clarity on all the issues at hand. Yellow is the colour of the day while Da, Cha, Jha, Tha are your favourable letters and 9 and 12 are lucky numbers.

