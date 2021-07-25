Horoscope Today, July 25, 2021: Lucky Day for Cancer, while Scorpio will be in a Good Mood; Astrological prediction for Sunday

Today, Gemini should be aware as people will attempt to provoke them to do wrong and immoral activities. The day is very lucky for people with Cancer sunsign. Virgo will feel a bit lazy today, while there are high chances that people cheat Aquarius. The day is lucky in love matters for Pisces as they might get approval from their family.

Aries: (March 21- April 19)

Aries must take care of their health

If you are planning to implement any plans, then the day is beneficial for you. Take care of your health as it might be a little bit soft. The workload in the family will increase today. As the ruling planet is Mars hence red will bring you luck. The lucky numbers are 1 and 8 and lucky alphabets are A, L, E are for the day.

Taurus: (April 20- May 20)

Elderly people behavior may hurt Taurus

You might get hurt from the behavior of elderly people but you are advised to not lose your composure. Students will have to work very hard today and working professionals might have to go for a business trip. Today, you will give time to spiritual thoughts. As the Rashi lord is Venus, wear white to stay cool. Ba, Va and U are the lucky letters, 2 and 7 are the lucky numbers for you today.

Gemini: (May 21- June 20)

Gemini must make decisions related to money wisely

People associated with politics should be very careful today as they might be provoked to do wrong and immoral activities. Make decisions related to money wisely and it would be better if you spend the day with your loved ones. The Rashi lord is Mercury, therefore wear yellow to draw some luck. The numbers 3 and 6 will prove to be lucky and Ka, Chha and Gha will be the lucky letters.

Cancer: (June 21- July 22)

A lucky day for Cancer

In total the day is quite lucky for you. You will get positive results in your workplace along with full support of your life partner. The day is good to resolve disputes. Wear milky colour as the Rashi is governed by the Moon. 4 is your favourite number, while the lucky letters are Da and Ha.

Leo: (July 23- August 23)

Leo need not trust anyone today

Don’t trust people today as they can take advantage of your naivete. Today, the atmosphere at your home will remain disciplined. It is suggested to quit negative habits. Ruling planet is Sun, therefore wear golden to draw luck in unpleasant situations. Your lucky number is 5, while Ma and Ta are the lucky letters for you.

Virgo: (August 23- September 22)

Green is the colour of the day for Virgo

Don’t doubt your abilities and don’t waste your time in laziness. Be serious about your love relationship and the day might also bring some problem regarding lending transactions. Numbers 3 and 8, while alphabets Pa, Tha, and Na will be lucky for you. Wear green today as the sign is ruled by Mercury planet.

Libra: (September 23- October 22)

Numbers 2 and 7 will be lucky for Libra

The day will bring in new opportunities for financial gains. People with Libra sun sign, who are looking to sell a house are likely to get auspicious results today. Rashi lord is Venus, therefore white colour will be lucky. Letters Ra and Ta, while numbers 2 and 7 will be lucky.

Scorpio: (October 23- November 21)

Scorpio will be in a good mood today

You will be in a good mood today and you might also find solutions to your problems. Today, you will be more concentrated towards work. Wearing red colour is suggested as the sign is ruled by Mars planet. Na and Ya are the lucky letters while 1 and 8 are your lucky numbers.

Sagittarius: (November 22- December 21)

Big opportunities await for Saggitarius in art field

People in the art field might get big opportunities today. Saggitarius should avoid spending extravagantly. People might misinterpret your words, so be careful. Jupiter is your Rashi lord, therefore yellow is the lucky colour. Rashi letters are Bha, Dha, Pha and Dha, while for numbers you can turn to 9 and 12.

Capricorn: (December 22- January 19)

Capricorn must concentrate on present

The day brings in luck for you. Business conditions will improve and you will most likely outnumber your opponents. It is advised that you concentrate on present rather than planning for the future. The Rashi is ruled by Saturn planet and cyan is the lucky colour. Rashi letters are Kha and Ja, while 10 and 11 are the lucky numbers.

Aquarius: (January 20- February 18)

Aquarius should avoid being idealistic today

You should avoid being idealistic today as people might take advantage and cheat you. Some problems might crop up in land related matters. Don’t be too aggressive today as your relations with your life partner might get hampered. 10, 11 are the lucky numbers and Ga, Sa, Sha and Sh are the lucky alphabets for you. For you too, Cyan will be the lucky colour.

Pisces: (February 19- March 20)

Pisces advice will benefit others

Your advice will benefit people today. While, your love relationship might also get approval from family. There are good chances of getting rid of chronic diseases. As this sign is also ruled by Jupiter, yellow colour will increase the positivity of your day. Da, Cha, Jha, Tha are the lucky letters while 9 and 12 will be the lucky numbers for you.

