Horoscope Today, July 26, 2021: A Quiet Day for Aries, while a Great One for Sagittarius; Astrological Prediction for Monday

While Aries will have a quiet day on Monday, Cancer will have a lot of things to learn from. Leo needs to be careful about their health. Family’s health will be priority for Libro. Virgo’s luck may be with them and time will be great for Sagittarius. Taurus needs to have a watch on themselves, but Gemini will already be more aware. Capricorn will have a shift in responsibilities and Pisces are advised not to trust anyone too much. While Scorpio will find new ways to deal with issues, Aquarius may be impractical.

Aries (March 21 – April 20)

Aries will have a quieter day on Monday

Aries will have a quieter day on Monday, as compared to normal conversations that you might be willing to have today. You will get a repayment for the dedication shown in your business and job. New limits need to be created in love connections so that you can safeguard things important to you. Red is a fortunate colour for you, as Mars is your rashi lord. Letters A, L, E will suit you along with numbers 1,8.

Taurus (April 21 – May 21)

Financial losses possible for Taurus

Taurus have to keep a watch on themselves. In order to avoid doing too much, you have to watch yourself. Trouble can be the result of generous attitude for you. You might have more time for yourself. Chances of having some financial losses are possible. More work will be required by you in order to regain health. White will be a blessed colour because your rashi lord is Venus. With numbers 2 and 7, letters Ba, Va, U will be positive for you.

Gemini (May 22 – June 21)

Gemini will have a thriving relationship

There will be more awareness today and you will not miss the smallest of details. Since there is an added flexibility on your cards, you will have a thriving relationship. You will give time to your children and wife. Getting over some health issues will be easier. As per your rashi lord Mercury, yellow is a positive colour for you. Numbers 3,6 will be suitable for you, while lucky letters are Ka, Chha, Gha.

Cancer (June 22 – July 22)

Cancer will be busy working

There can be a lot of risks but they will help you learn a lot too. You will be busy working. While you will get recognition for your professional work, less time can be a reason for your frustration. Although you should be good, try not to stress too much as it can affect your health. With moon being your rashi lord, Milky colour, number 4 and letters Da, Ha will be fortunate for you.

Leo (July 23 – August 23)

Leo need to take care of health

Your development can be hampered because of the turbulence. You might feel like having a bulky soul. Try not to depend on others mentally as it can be problematic. Do not discuss commitments and marriage. You need to take care of your health. Golden is a fortunate colour for you as Sun is your rashi lord and letters Ma, Ta will be good for you, along with number 5.

Virgo (August 24 – September 22)

Virgo will feel very happy

Your luck may work today in your favour. You will feel very happy about even the smallest of things. Professionally, it will be a good day. There are chances of you earning some extra money. Your partner might want some alone time and you might find them a little self-centred. Green will be a blessed colour because your rashi lord is Mercury. With numbers 3 and 8, letters Pa, Tha, Na will be positive for you.

Libra (September 23 – October 23)

Libra will behave more sensibly

You will behave more sensibly. Parties and other family celebrations will keep you preoccupied. You do not have to worry about your commercial front. Your partner’s emotions can be all over the place so you need to take care of them. Be aware about your family members who have heart issues. As per your rashi lord Venus, white is a positive colour for you. Numbers 2, 7 will be suitable for you, along with letters Ra, Ta.

Scorpio (October 24 – November 22)

Scorpio will have to change your way of working

You will try to find new ways to deal with problems. You will have to change your way of working, in order to fit into the standards of work. Following ethics will be in your favour. Do not compromise on the task you have done earlier professionally in planning for some other responsibility. With Mars being your rashi lord, Red colour, number 1, 8 and letters Na, Ya will be fortunate for you.

Sagittarius (November 23 – December 21)

Great day for Sagittarius

It will be a great time for you. There are chances of you starting a new business and also getting a lot of fame. For married people, the bonds will get stronger and for single people, colleague might turn be a suitable partner for you. Take care of yourself, otherwise lung infection might be a problem for you. Yellow is a fortunate colour for you as Jupiter is your rashi lord and letters Bha, Dha, Pha, Dha will be fortunate, along with numbers 9, 12.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 20)

Capricorn might be attracted more to wrong things

There will be a shift in responsibilities for you. You might be attracted more to wrong things in comparison to right ones. You will spend less hence, will have more profits. There are chances of you disagreeing with your co-workers or boss. Cyan is a blessed colour because your rashi lord is Saturn. Pay attention to your health. With numbers 10, 11, letters Kha, Ja will be positive for you.

Aquarius (January 21 – February 18)

Aquarius might be very impractical

You might be very impractical. You will fantasize a lot about things you want to have in future. You will move forward getting inspiration from someone else’s optimism. Recently step-up businesses may have some issues. There is no need to worry as things will come back on track. Don’t take people’s advice in terms of romantic decisions. As per your rashi lord Saturn, Cyan is a positive colour for you. Numbers 10, 11 will be suitable for you along with letters Ga, Sa, Sha Sh.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

Pisces should avoid trusting anyone too much

Avoid trusting anyone too much. Using good strategies will help you in the corporate world. You will be able to come on the same page as your companion in terms of the connection you share with them. Be very careful with your lifestyle if you have had hypertension issues before. With Jupiter being your rashi lord, yellow colour, number 9, 12 and letters Da, Cha, Jha, Tha will be fortunate for you.

