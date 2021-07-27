Horoscope Today, July 27, 2021: Find Out what is in Store For You This Tuesday as Leo Season Arrives

The last week of July 2021 takes all the signs into the Leo season. Most of the signs will feel an opposition between their willpower and the collective aim. Entering Leo season, fire signs Aries, Sagittarius, and Leo will be taking up new challenges. Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn will be seeking some time away from their regular lives. Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces will feel challenged career-wise. Aquarius, Gemini, and Libra will have to address their personal conflicts.

ARIES (MARCH 21 – APRIL 20)

Aries may indulge in creative activities

You will find yourself in opposition of your goals and the path that you will have to take to reach there. There is a lot of work and effort to be put before you accomplish your aim. You may find yourself indulging in some creative activities that may stimulate your intellectual side. Your sign is ruled by Mars, hence colours like red and bright orange suit you. Your lucky alphabets and numbers are A, L, E, and 1,8.

TAURUS (APRIL 21 – MAY 21)

Taurus may plan a day-off

Taking a day-off won’t be a bad idea today. Your mind is clouded by dreamy haze and you feel the need to focus on the home atmosphere. You may get in touch with a relative or make plans for a get-together. It is a good time to work on familial bonds and offer some help. Your colour is white as Venus rules your planet. Lucky numbers 2 and 7, and letters B, V, U will be good for you.

GEMINI (MAY 22 – JUNE 21)

Gemini may have to address some financial concerns

Issues concerning your self-worth, or self-confidence will come to the fore today. You may have to address some financial concerns as well. There may be a sense of uncertainty that worries you. Surrender to the unknown and get going with whatever information you have. Your sign is ruled by planet Mercury. Your lucky colour is yellow, whole numbers 3, and 6 will be suitable for you. Turn to alphabets K, C, G for luck.

CANCER (JUNE 22 – JULY 22)

Cancer may feel overwhelmed

You may feel overwhelmed with all the feelings and information that is being thrown your way. It will be a good idea to not react immediately to any of the things. Practice patience and let the world do its thing while you rest. You do not have to understand everything immediately. Your sign is ruled by the moon, hence colours like off-white and beige suit you. Number 4 and letters D, H will prove lucky for you.

LEO (JULY 23 – AUGUST 23)

Gold is the colour of the day for Leo. (Image: Shutterstock)

You may feel like your confidence is wavering, but with a little practice and patience things may become clearer. Since it is Leo season, your ambitions will be reaching the sky. Trust your instincts and do not let others’ opinions affect yours. Your lucky colour is gold since your sign is ruled by the Sun. Alphabets M, T will be along with number 5 will be lucky for you.

VIRGO (AUGUST 24 – SEPTEMBER 22)

Virgo may seek peace of mind

You may find yourself seeking some peace of mind and an escape from the chaos. Emotionally you may feel that there are several hurdles for you to get your point across. Take some time off work and assess your emotions and where they come from. Your colour is green as Mercury rules your sign. Numbers 3 and 8, alphabets P, T, N will bring you luck.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23 – OCTOBER 23)

Libra must try to find beauty in chaos

You like to pump energy into the lives of your friends and family, however, things take an opposite turn when it comes to you. Prioritise yourself and find beauty in your own chaos. Take advantage of the dreamy state of mind that may cloud you today. Your sign is ruled by Venus, hence white is a beneficial colour for you. Go for numbers 2, 7 and letters R, T for luck.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 22)

Scorpio may face hurdles in professional life

There may be some hurdles that you may face in your professional life. Assess your mistakes or shortcomings and make amendments. On the romantic front, things look good. You may get a chance to spend quality time with your romantic partner and indulge in some wholesome conversations. Your sign is ruled by planet Mars, hence deep colors like scarlet, and navy blue will suit you. Go for number 1, 8 and letters N, Y for luck.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 23 – DECEMBER 21)

Past experiences will come in handy for Sagittarius

Your past experiences will come in handy today. Understand what your boundaries are and how far you can go for the goals that you aim to achieve. Your past failures are lessons and tools that will help you in formulating new strategies. Your lucky colour is yellow as Jupiter rules your sign. Alphabets B, D, P, and numbers 9, 12 will be lucky for you.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 20)

Capricorn must use their mental stamina to work

Today you may feel like your faith is being tested. You just have to take the test and see for yourself how well you do. Use your mental stamina to work on creative projects and practical activities that will boost your confidence. Your colour is brown as Saturn rules your sign. Numbers 10, 11, and letters K, J will be lucky for you.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 21 – FEBRUARY 18)

Aquarius must exhibit emotional maturity today

Your attention will be drawn to some of the close relationships around you and how you have been dealing with them. Some old and new conflicts will come to the fore and you have to exhibit your emotional maturity in how you tackle them. Saturn rules your sign, hence the colour silver blue is lucky for you. Go for numbers 10, 11 and alphabets G, S for luck.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20)

Pisces may go out of the way to express love

You will be working towards your career path and how you can achieve the next goal professionally. Personally this time is to cherish the relationships that are close to you. You may go out of your way to express your love to those you hold dear. Planet Jupiter rules your sign, hence your colour is turquoise. Numbers 9, 12 and letters D, C, J, and T will bring you luck.

