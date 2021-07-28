Horoscope Today, July 28, 2021: From Aries to Pisces, Know How Your Day Will Turn Out on Wednesday

Wednesday will witness planet Jupiter retrograding back to Aquarius. This will bring some slight and some major shifts for zodiac signs in the middle of the week. Fire signs Aries, Sagittarius, and Leo will be stepping out of their comfort zones. Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn will be exploring new paths to reach the next level in their career. Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces will be working on their self-development. Aquarius, Gemini, and Libra will be prioritising self-care.

ARIES (MARCH 21 – APRIL 20)

Aries may undergo a social shift today

You may undergo a social shift today and plan to meet up with friends and reconnect with those who have been out of touch. Your time in solitude has brought in a new understanding and will guide you in your new social venture. Since your sign is ruled by Mars, bright colours like red and orange would suit you. Your lucky letters and numbers for today are A, L, E, and 1,8.

TAURUS (APRIL 21 – MAY 21)

Taurus may undergo transformation in professional life

You may undergo a transformation in your professional life. There will be new opportunities coming up for you. Keep an open mind and use your experience in how to choose your career path. You will be assisted by your logical mind.Lucky colour for you is sage green as Venus rules your sign. Your lucky numbers 2 and 7, and letters B, V, U will guide you.

GEMINI (MAY 22 – JUNE 21)

Yellow is the colour of the day for Gemini today

Lately, you have been focusing on your professional goals, but on Wednesday, you’ll feel the need to prioritise yourself and onwhat brings you fulfillment. You may look for opportunities that enhance your personality, like travelling or acquiring a new skill. Planet Mercury rules your sign, hence your lucky colour is yellow. Numbers 3, and 6 and alphabets K, C, G for bringing you luck.

CANCER (JUNE 22 – JULY 22)

Cancer likely to find a solution within

You have been working on yourself and even though you have made progress, the work is not done yet. There is a significant amount of self-development that has to take place in departments of relationships, and self. You will be provided with a solution within. The moon rules your sign, hence colours like off-white and beige will enhance your personality. Turn to number 4 and letters D, H for luck.

LEO (JULY 23 – AUGUST 23)

Bright colours like gold and yellow will suit Leo today

You have been spending your time and energy focusing on things that bring you happiness. This will change today as you switch on your work mode and start working on things you have been procrastinating. Bright colours like gold and yellow suit you since your sign is ruled by the Sun. Go for alphabets M, T along with number 5 for luck.

VIRGO (AUGUST 24 – SEPTEMBER 22)

A romantic day likely for Virgo

You will witness growth and expansion in your work department. On a personal level,things will change for the better when it comes to romantic relationships. There will be an understanding between you and your partner on how to go about certain things. Your colour is forest green as planet Mercury rules your sign. Go for numbers 3 and 8, and alphabets P, T, N for luck.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23 – OCTOBER 23)

Work-life balance on cards for Libra

For a long time, your focus has been on your job and how to shine at your workplace. However, today, you will face a shift in your desire and instead focus on your creative side and self-confidence. This will bring in the work-life balance that you deserve. Planet Venus rules your sign, hence white and off-white are beneficial colours for you. Numbers 2, 7 and letters R, T will bring you luck.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 22)

Scorpio creative talent will be appreciated today

Todayyou will realise that your familial relationships still need some work and effort to fully mature. On the work front, your professionalism and creative talent will be noticed and appreciated. Since planet Mars rules your sign, deep colors like scarlet, and maroon suit your personality. Numbers 1, 8 and letters N, Y will support you in your endeavours.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 23 – DECEMBER 21)

Sagittarius likely to address mental health issue

You have been busy working on your work and relationships for quite some time. Today, you will feel the need to listen to yourself and address your mental health. This will be a step toward your self-discovery. Colours like mustard suit you as Jupiter rules your sign. Go for alphabets B, D, P, and numbers 9, 12 for luck

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 20)

Capricorn likely to take up educational course

You will be working towards expanding your skills and taking up an educational course. You may feel the need to work on acquiring more wealth and recognition. Use your knowledge and passion to achieve your goal. This experience may compel you to step out of your comfort zone. Colour brown is lucky for you as planet Saturn rules your sign. Choose numbers 10, 11, and letters K, J for luck.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 21 – FEBRUARY 18)

A new beginning likely for Aquarius from today

Your past experiments have pushed you to take chances and embrace your personality the way it is. You will be dabbling in various forms of creative expression to find out where you belong. This will be a new beginning for you. Since planet Saturn rules your sign, colour silver blue is lucky for you. Choose numbers 10, 11 and alphabets G, S for luck.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20)

Pisces may be working on new projects

Recently, you have been experimenting in your creative expressions and have become more fearless. With this experience, you will let go of old behaviours and habits that do not suit you anymore. You may be working on new projects. Jupiter rules your sign, hence turquoise is your lucky colour. Your lucky numbers and alphabets are 9, 12 and D, C, J, and T.

