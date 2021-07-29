Horoscope Today, July 29, 2021: From Aries to Pisces, Know How the Day Will Turn Out For Your Zodiac Sign

Mars is in Leo standing opposite Jupiter in Aquarius. The day will usher a larger-than-life energy. Self-confidence for all the signs will expand tenfold and the desire to conquer will be ever strong. Those who seize the day, luck will shower down upon itself on you. If you are prepared to put yourself out there, then take action. This can be easily applied to any personal goal and can be harnessed within relationships. This is a period for second chances and to finally make something happen. Believe in yourself and your abilities. Confidence will take you ahead in manifesting dreams into reality.

Aries: (March 21- April 19)

Red and orange will be lucky colour for Aries

Get ready to kick life into high gear. Stresses attached to your long term goals may blow things out of proportion. A burst of productive energy will set things straight in your workflow and help you exercise routine. Colours red and orange and alphabets A, L, E will guide you. Numbers 1 and 8 are lucky as Mars will rule your sign.

Taurus: (April 20- May 20)

Taurus must be careful on work front

Beware of tensions emerging around your aspirations on the work front that trickle down to connections in the family. Self-motivated Mars brings an enlivening rush of energy to your creative and romantic life. Your sign is ruled by Venus and colour white will be your guide. Alphabets B, V, and U and numbers 2 and 7 will help things to go in your favour.

Gemini: (May 21- June 20)

Mental tensions may be overwhelming for Gemini

Mental tensions may be overwhelming for you. You will feel more impatient and irritable. Journeys or travel plans may also have an added dose of stress to them. The planetary alignment is determined to focus on family and home matters. Mercury rules your planet and the colour yellow will add to your charm. Alphabets K, C, G and numbers 3 and 6 willbring in luck.

Cancer: (June 21- July 22)

Cancer must be mindful of their finances

Be mindful of your finances today, as you’re liable to be overextending yourself. Unhealed tensions on the intimacy front may be sparked today. Your mental energy will enhance soon and you will get a chance to get your story told. Your lucky colour is milky white as your sign is ruled by the Moon. Alphabets D, and H and Number 4 will bring you luck.

Leo: (July 23- August 23)

Leo will devote energy towards work goals

Tensions will clash on the me vswe front. The alignment of the planets encourages expansion but may also rile up tempers. You will get assistance to devote energy towards confidence-boosting and work goals. Your sign is ruled by the Sun and the colour golden is lucky for you. Alphabets M, and T and number 5 will be your guide.

Virgo: (August 23- September 22)

Tension likely at workplace for Virgo

Tensions may emerge at the workplace today, Virgo. Tensions stirring around your work routine will be illuminated. Make necessary adjustments. A fresh burst of self-focused energy is headed your way. Turn to colour green for luck and numbers 3, and 8 for assistance. Your sign is ruled by Mercury and alphabets P, T, and N are lucky for you.

Libra: (September 23- October 22)

Alphabets R and T likely to bring luck in favour of Libra

Take it slow as tensions around your sense of creative ability will be highlighted today. Issues brewing around your romantic life may also be exacerbated because of this. Your drive and initiative abilities might slow down for a period of quiet reassessment.Your lucky alphabets are R, and T and numbers 2 and 7 will be your guide. Light colours will suit you and Venus rules your sign.

Scorpio: (October 23- November 21)

Important changes likely for Scorpio

While there is fearlessness surrounding you, important changes are headed your way. Dormant tensions between your changing home environment and the demands of your career are making you impatient. Alphabets N and Y and numbers 1 and 8 will accentuate your personality. Bright colours are lucky for you as Mars rules your planet.

Sagittarius: (November 22- December 21)

Sagittarius may lose their cool today

It’s easy for you to lose your cool today. Frustration around travel and education plans is likely while heating up exchanges. It’s important to acknowledge any underlying anger. You will also receive a boost of energy which will direct your goals towards your career. Luck will be on your side with numbers 9 and 12 and colours like yellow. Alphabets B, D, P, D will assist you as Jupiter rules your planet.

Capricorn: (December 22- January 19)

Capricorn need to take care of their finances

Your current financial story needs attention and flaws tied up to your money-making plans will be highlighted. You may be aware of frustrations around earning. Understand what needs adjustment and tread through it. Numbers 10, 11 and alphabets K, J are lucky for you. Deep colours will ease your mind as Saturn rules your planet.

Aquarius: (January 20- February 18)

Relationship tensions will run high for Aquarius

Relationship tensions will run high today. Issues concerning independence in partnerships will surface today. Be mindful of being rather too touchy. The planetary alignment asks you to dig deeper into relationship territory and find out what needs transforming. Alphabets G, S and numbers 10, 11 will be lucky for you. Deep colours will be your guide as Saturn rules your planet.

Pisces: (February 19- March 20)

Irritability and impatience likely for Pisces

You are about to get riled up today. Irritability and impatience arelikely but you also have the chance to be direct in your approach. Aim to make use of this energy,otherwise it will attract hostility. Alphabets D, C, J, and T and the colour yellow will be lucky for you. Numbers 9, 12 will support you as Jupiter rules your sign.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here