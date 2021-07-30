Horoscope Today, July 30, 2021: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and Other Zodiac Signs

Friday will witness fire sign, Aries, shifting to the moon sign. Fire signs Aries, Sagittarius, and Leo will be reassessing their weaknesses and taking a break. Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn will be thinking of new ways to find their inner peace. Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces will be faced with new information on the professional front. Aquarius, Gemini, and Libra will be reevaluating their approach to relationships.

ARIES (MARCH 21 – APRIL 20)

Aries may feel socially exhausted

Tensions regarding career will arise today, however with the support from family and friends things can be worked out. You may also feel socially exhausted, this may force you to return to yourself and spend time assessing your moods. The red-planet Mars is the ruler of your sign. Go for bright colours like orange or hot pink for luck. Alphabets A, L, E, and numbers 1,8 will prove good for you.

TAURUS (APRIL 21 – MAY 21)

Time for Taurus to relax and rethink

As much as you like to energise yourself for the future, it would be better if you just pause and breathe. There will be some internal conflict between your creative self and your career-oriented personality. It is time for you to not force yourself into completing tasks just for the sake of it. Relax and rethink. Your lucky colour is sage green as planet Venus rules your sign. Numbers 2 and 7, and letters B, V, U will guide you in your endeavours.

GEMINI (MAY 22 – JUNE 21)

Gemini must listen to their extrovert self

You are seeking the company of your friends and loved ones for a social gathering. Listen to your extrovert self and let your inner child out. Some old emotional wounds from deep relationships may also come to light. Face reality and address the issue head-on. Your sign is ruled by Mercury, so choose the colour yellow for luck. Your lucky number for the day is 6 and alphabets K, C, G will guide you through.

CANCER (JUNE 22 – JULY 22)

Cancer’s ambitious side likely to shine today

Your ambitious side will shine through today. You will be making plans for your next career move and strive for success. Professional collaborations and partnerships are required to be made for this dream of yours to materialise. Beware of any tensions around such conversations. Since the moon rules your sign, colours like silver-blue will enhance your personality. Number 4 and letters D, H will provide you with luck.

LEO (JULY 23 – AUGUST 23)

Leo will be compelled to step back and reassess

You will be compelled to step back and reassess your big plans for the future today. There may be a realisation about how you approach your ambitions in the same old way. Now is the time to break out of the monotony and try a new approach. Your personality will shine through if you wear bright colours like gold or sunflower yellow since your sign is ruled by the Sun. Your lucky numbers and alphabets are M, T and number 5.

VIRGO (AUGUST 24 – SEPTEMBER 22)

A good day for Virgo

Given your nature, it is hard for you to realise when you are overworking yourself. Today might be a good day to put your mental health first and let yourself heal from burnout. There may be a stressful situation arising at work or on creative fronts. Beware and do not forget to breathe. Deep colours like forest green suit you as the planet Mercury rules your sign. Numbers 3 and 8, and alphabets P, T, N will guide you with luck.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23 – OCTOBER 23)

Libra focus will be drawn to romantic relationships

Today is all about re-evaluating your priorities when it comes to work and personal life. Your focus will be drawn to romantic and familial relationships that beckon you to reassess how you want to take things in the future. Introspect and identify self-sabotaging behaviours. Subtle colours like white and off-white will prove beneficial for you as Venus rules your sign. Go for numbers 2, 7 and letters R, T for luck.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 22)

Scorpio will be in complete work mode today

You will be in complete work mode today as you channel your enterprising nature in taking the first step towards a project or any assignment. There will be some significant conversations on the professional front. Family and friends will bring in the much-needed relaxing session at the end of the day. As Mars rules your sign, deep colours like maroon and scarlet red will suit you. Go for numbers 1, 8 and letters N, Y for luck.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 23 – DECEMBER 21)

Sagittarius must take care of their financial issues

Issues regarding finances and self-confidence will require your attention today. Find what is comfortable for you and utilise the opportunity. However, perseverance and focus on your end goal will keep you going. Pastel colours like mustard yellow will suit you as Jupiter rules your sign. Alphabets B, D, P, and numbers 9, 12 will bring you luck.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 20)

Numbers 10 and 11 likely to work in favour of Capricorn

There will be a conflict arising between your familial duties and the need to be independent. You may find yourself questioning the idea of the home which will compel you to look within and search for deeper meanings. Go for the colour brown for luck as Saturn rules your sign. Choose numbers 10, 11, and letters K, J for luck.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 21 – FEBRUARY 18)

Time for Aquarius to reevaluate their behaviour

You may feel a bit lost when it comes to your close relationships. You will be required to focus on how you approach intimate relationships and how you need to put in more effort when it comes to reciprocating feelings. Take this time to reevaluate your behaviour. Saturn rules your sign hence colours like electric blue will prove lucky for you. Go for numbers 10, 11 and alphabets G, S for luck.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20)

Pisces must make use of their creative skills, experience

Questions regarding future plans and where you currently stand may create an uncomfortable reality check. Make use of your creative skills and experience to address these issues and build upon them. You will be supported by your dear ones in your next journey. Planet Jupiter rules your sign, hence colour turquoise will prove lucky for you. Numbers and alphabets are 9, 12 and D, C, J, and T will bring you luck.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here