Horoscope Today, July 31, 2021: Check Out Daily Astrological Prediction for Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and Other Zodiac Signs

On Saturday, fire signs Aries, Sagittarius, and Leo will be working towards their ambitions. Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn will be thinking of new ways to approach their emotional relationships. Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces will be focusing on their career ambitions. Aquarius, Gemini, and Libra will be reassessing their self-sabotaging behaviours

ARIES (MARCH 21 – APRIL 20)

Aries need to work on their self-confidence

You need to work on your self-confidence in order to move forward and achieve the things that you wish to. If you are looking for a romantic relationship, it is a good time to put yourself out there and meet new people. You will be taking steps to take control of your creative pursuits. Planet Mars is the ruler of your sign hence going for bright colours like hot pink or red for luck will suit you. Go for alphabets A, L, E, and numbers 1, 8 for luck.

TAURUS (APRIL 21 – MAY 21)

Taurus likely to focus on family life

You will be retreating from your social life and focusing on family life and familial bonds. There will be conversations regarding your independent life and the life that you may want to pursue with family. Take you time as you grapple with the new possibilities. Sage green is one of your lucky colours as planet Venus rules your sign. Go for numbers 2 and 7, and letters B, V, U for guidance in your endeavours.

GEMINI (MAY 22 – JUNE 21)

Yellow is the colour of the day for Gemini

You may need to analyse how your self-sabotaging mental patterns are hindering your progress. Take stock of how you process information and indulge in conversations with your loved ones. Check if your hyper inquisitive behaviour is helping you or not. Mercury rules your sign so choose yellow colour for luck. Number 6 will prove lucky for you and alphabets K, C, G will guide you through your endeavours.

CANCER (JUNE 22 – JULY 22)

Cancer likely to reconnect with old hobbies

You will be coming back to your roots and reconnecting with old hobbies and skills today. You may need to let go of old behaviours and rethink your long-term goals. Take this time to analyse how you can renew your approach and be fearless. The moon rules your sign hence colours like silver-blue will bring out the best in you. Choose number 4 and letters D, H if you are looking for luck.

LEO (JULY 23 – AUGUST 23)

Bright colours likely to enhance Leo personality

You already know what you want to achieve. With this knowledge you are planning your upcoming months and projects that will help you get closer to that aim. You are seeking independence and support from friends. Bright colours like gold or sunflower yellow will enhance your personality since your sign is ruled by the Sun. Number 5 and alphabets M, T will support you in your endeavours.

VIRGO (AUGUST 24 – SEPTEMBER 22)

Virgo need to prioritise self-development and renewal

You have to let go of behaviours and patterns that have failed you in the past. Prioritise your self-development and renewal. Expand your vision and goals for the future. There may be some guidance required when it comes to your grand plans. Forest green is the colour that suits you as planet Mercury rules your sign. Choose numbers 3 and 8, and alphabets P, T, N for luck.

LIBRA (SEPTEMBER 23 – OCTOBER 23)

Libra may seek support from close ones

You may seek support from your close partners or romantic partner when it comes to pursuing your dreams and ambition. You will be faced with new realisations that may force you to look at how you can change your approach towards certain intimate bonds. Colours like white and beige will prove beneficial for you as Venus rules your sign. Numbers 2, 7 and letters R, T will be good for you.

SCORPIO (OCTOBER 24 – NOVEMBER 22)

Scarlet red colour may bring in luck for Scorpio

It may seem that you are not making enough progress in your professional path, but you are doing more than enough. Your work is shining through and appreciated. You may have to make some changes in how you approach professional partnerships. Planet Mars rules your sign, hence deep colours like scarlet red will suit you. Numbers 1, 8 and letters N, Y will support you.

SAGITTARIUS (NOVEMBER 23 – DECEMBER 21)

Sagittarius may try to look beyond comfort zone

You are making progress towards taking that first step that requires you to seek what lies beyond your comfort zone. You will be faced with new information that will show what changes are required to be made when it comes to your approach. Pastel colours will suit you as planet Jupiter rules your sign. Alphabets B, D, P, and numbers 9, 12 will support your endeavours.

CAPRICORN (DECEMBER 22 – JANUARY 20)

Capricorn may struggle going through daily tasks

You may struggle going through the daily tasks of the day. The only way out is going through whatever you are feeling. You may have to reassess how you build emotional relationships and what is the emotional baggage that hinders your process. Brown colour is good for luck as Saturn rules your sign. Choose numbers 10, 11, and letters K, J for luck.

AQUARIUS (JANUARY 21 – FEBRUARY 18)

Aquarius may receive a boost of encouragement

You respect your independence the most and that becomes a problem sometimes when it comes to your romantic relationship. You may receive a boost of encouragement to renew your approach to relationships and build deeper bonds. Planet Saturn rules your sign hence colours like electric blue will bring you luck. Choose numbers 10, 11 and alphabets G, S if you are seeking luck.

PISCES (FEBRUARY 19 – MARCH 20)

Pisces must strive for a work-life balance

Your tendency to immerse in work may affect your health. It is important that you strive for a work-life balance today. Your creative project requires you to focus on your foundational skills. However, do not ignore your mental health in this process. The giant planet Jupiter rules your sign, hence colour turquoise will bring you luck. Go for numbers 9, 12 and alphabets D, C, J, and T will bring you luck.

