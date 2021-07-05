Horoscope Today, July 5, 2021: From Aries to Pisces, Know How Your Day Will Turn Out on Monday

The week starts with planet of communication Mercury squaring off planet of illusions and fantasy Neptune, giving rise to misunderstandings. Gemini, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio Aquarius should beware of any misunderstandings and confusion. Aries, Taurus, Cancer, Leo, Sagittarius, Capricorn will receive a new element in their life that will boost their willingness to pursue what they want.

ARIES: (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Red is the colour of the day for Aries

Today, you may feel that you are breaking away from any stagnant situation and experiencing a new element in your routine. Your lucky numbers are 1 and 8 while alphabets A,L, and E will be your guide. Go for the colour Red for better luck as Mars rules your planet.

TAURUS: (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

Taurus need to gather courage and speak up

You may have to gather your courage and finally speak up on whatever it is that has been bothering you. Be careful about your finances. Numbers 2, and 7 while colour white will be lucky for you. Alphabets B, V, and U will bring you luck as Venus rules your planet.

GEMINI: (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Gemini should be careful before sending message, email

Confusions, miscommunications, and delusions are themes for today. Be careful before sending out any message or email in haste. Numbers 3, and 6 and colour yellow along with alphabets Ka, Chha, Gha will be lucky for you. Your sign is ruled by Mercury.

CANCER: (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

Cancer may forge some new connections

You will be making some positive strides towards your career goals today. You may forge some new connections who will guide you in this direction. Lucky number 4 and colours that have milky shade will prove good for you. Alphabets D, and H will be your guide as Moon rules your sign.

LEO: (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

Leo can go for bright colours today

There may be some confusing social circumstances in front of you today. You will be driven by a fresh boost of energy to pursue your career goals. Number 5 and bright colours like golden along with alphabets M, and T will be lucky for you as the Sun rules your sign.

VIRGO: (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Virgo may feel out of track

You may feel out of track as confusion and illusions come in your way today. Avoid miscommunication and focus on your creative energies instead. Numbers 3, and 8 and colour green along with alphabets Pa, Tha, Na will be lucky for you. Your sign is ruled by planet Mercury.

LIBRA: (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

A chance at redemption for Libra

If you have been facing any issues in your romantic or intimate relationships, today you will face a second chance at redemption. There will be some mental fog that may hinder your clarity of thoughts today. Do not plan something. Numbers 2, and 7, colours white and milky along with alphabets Ra, Ta will be your guide as Venus rules your sign.

SCORPIO: (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Scorpio, beware of any miscommunications

If you are involved in any relationship that needs a hit of freshness, today is the day. Beware of any miscommunications or mental fog hindering your judgement. Numbers 1, and 8 and bright colours along with the alphabet Na, Ya will be your guide as Mars rules your planet.

SAGITTARIUS: (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21

Yellow colour may work in favour of Sagittarius

Be ready to receive a wave of freshness in your routine making your work-life balance even more exciting. Numbers 9, and 12 and colour yellow along with alphabets B, D, P, D will be lucky for you as Jupiter rules your planet.

CAPRICORN: (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

Capricorn need to be any mental confusion on the work front

You will be supported in your endeavours to bring change in your relationships. Beware of any mental confusion on the work front. Numbers 10, and 11 and colour Cyan along with alphabets K, J will be lucky for you. Planet Saturn rules your sign.

AQUARIUS: (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Cyan is the colour for Aquarius

You may make some new changes in your living space today as you crave for newness. There may be some confusion regarding finances. Number 10, and 1 and colour cyan will be your guide along with alphabets G, S as Saturn rules your planet.

PISCES: (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Pisces may feel that the day is passing by slowly

You may feel that the day is passing by slowly and increasing the time that you would have spent doing something more adventurous. Numbers 9, 12, colour orange along with alphabets D, C, J, T will be lucky for you as Jupiter rules your planet.

