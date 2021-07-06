Horoscope Today, July 6, 2021: From Aries to Pisces, Know How Your Day Will Turn Out on Tuesday

Today, the planet of love Venus is in Leo making the most notable aspect in opposition to Saturn in Aquarius. Today, most of the signs will face harsh realities regarding their romantic life. Meanwhile, signs like Taurus, Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn will have to undergo introspection when it comes to their personal life. Scorpio, Pisces should beware of any conflict at the workplace.

ARIES: (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Red may bring in luck for Aries

A chance opportunity will present itself before you regarding romantic life. This opportunity may help you in reviewing your approach to love. Turn to your lucky numbers 1 and 8 and alphabets A,L, and E for guidance. Go for the colour Red for better luck as Mars rules your planet.

TAURUS: (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

2 and 7 may work in favour of Taurus

Things may not go your way today and that may affect your general mood of the day. Take this opportunity to learn to make peace with imperfections. Colour white and numbers 2,7 will be lucky for you. Alphabets B, V, and U will bring you luck as Venus rules your planet.

GEMINI: (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Time for Gemini to address communication gap

If there have been any communication blockages on the romantic front, today is the day you should address them. Be honest about what you feel. Colour yellow and numbers 3, and 6 along with alphabets K, C, G will be lucky for you. Your sign is ruled by planet Mercury.

CANCER: (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

Cancer must take break from social activity

Prioritise yourself today and take leave from any social activity that may hinder your self-care process. You may have to re-evaluate your financial situation. Colours that have milky shade and lucky number 4 will prove good for you. Alphabets D, H will be lucky for you as Moon rules your sign.

LEO: (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

Golden colour will be lucky for Leo

You may have to make efforts along with your significant other to get on the same page. Initiate the hard talk that is imminent for your relationship to develop into something mature. Alphabets M, and T and number 5 along with bright colours like golden will be lucky for you as the Sun rules your sign.

VIRGO: (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Virgo may try to address past relationship

You may feel compelled to address the ghost of your past relationships today. Take your time to analyse where your pain stems from. Colour green along with alphabets P, T, N and numbers 3, and 8 will be lucky for you. Your sign is ruled by planet Mercury.

LIBRA: (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Emotional conversation on the cards for Libra

You may have to slow down and address the conflict between seeking independence and romantic relationships. An emotional conversation with a potential partner may take place. Numbers 2, and 7, and alphabets R, T along with colours white and milky will be your guide as Venus rules your sign.

SCORPIO: (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Scorpio may face harsh reality in professional life

You may have to face a harsh reality regarding your professional life. Take this time to re-evaluate your career path and how you can move forward. Bright colours along with the alphabet N, Y and numbers 1, and 8 will be your guide as Mars rules your planet.

SAGITTARIUS: (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

Sagittarius may be clouded with heavy thoughts

Your mind may be clouded with some heavy thoughts. Embrace whatever you are feeling to understand the cause. On the romantic front, a conversation regarding commitment may occur. Colour yellow along with alphabets B, D, P and numbers 9, 12 will be lucky for you as Jupiter rules your planet.

CAPRICORN: (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

For Capricorn, Cyan may do wonders today

Take this time to analyse how you have evolved when it comes to approaching intimate relationships. Colour Cyan along with alphabets K, J and numbers 10, and 11 will be lucky for you. Planet Saturn rules your sign.

AQUARIUS: (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Aquarius need to take practical approach

Today you may have to take a look at your practical approach when it comes to your commitments and how you work towards them. Colour cyan and number 10, and 1 will be your guide along with alphabets G, S as Saturn rules your planet.

PISCES: (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Pisces need to address conflict with patience, maturity

You are too caught up in your world of dreams and an issue at work may ruin your plans. Address any conflict that takes place at work with patience and maturity. Colour orange along with alphabets D, C, J, T and numbers 9, 12 will be lucky for you as Jupiter rules your planet.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here