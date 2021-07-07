Horoscope Today, July 7, 2021: Great Day for Libra, Cancer; Check Astrological Prediction for Wednesday

Libra and cancer to have a great day, while Aries and Gemini are advised to get a hold of their emotions. Pisces and Sagittarius Rashi’s lord is Jupiter, which will help them to shine brighter. Tauras is advised to wear white while the lucky colour for Leo is Golden.

ARIES: (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Aries must avoid overeating

Good spirit and self-control are what you need today to overcome the emotional issues that have been bringing you down. Avoid overeating and deal with the situations with freshness. The lucky number is 1 and 8, while Rashi lord will be Mars. It would be auspicious to wear red and A, L, E arethe lucky letters for the day.

TAURUS: (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

Taurus punctuality likely to be appreciated

It seems as if stars are in your favour today. Your punctuality and insistence on following time schedules will be appreciated. Those who have artistic or a creative profession, such as designing, journalism, multimedia, would make a remarkably eventful and gratifying day ahead. Wear white as it’s your lucky colour today, while Ba, Va, U are the lucky alphabets. The ruling planet will be Shukra (Venus) and the lucky numbers are 2 and 7.

GEMINI: (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Yellow is the colour of the day for Gemini

Need to be a bit more careful while assigning resources to people around you. Do not let anyone take advantage of your generous spirit. Use your mind to get to the root of the problem and make changes wherever it’s needed. Your favourable number will be 3 and 6, while the lucky colour will be yellow. The auspicious alphabets are Ka, Chha, Gha and the Rashi lord will be Mercury for today.

CANCER: (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

Cancer may feel dynamic energy today

You will feel dynamic energy in the air today. All your pending work will get finished today. An adventurous, high-spirited approach will make you achieve your goal. Number4and Milky colour will bring good luck while lucky alphabets are Da, Ha and Rashi lord will be Moon.

LEO: (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

Leo need to keep things positive

Wear Golden as your ruling Rashi lord will be Sun today. Don’t be quick to judge someone and keep things positive. Also, surround yourself with people who bring your spirits up. Enjoy all the wonderful things happening in the present instead of worrying about the future. The lucky number will be 5 and the favourable letters are Ma, Ta.

VIRGO: (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Emotional day likely for Virgo

Emotions that you have locked inside your heart might come out today. Stars suggest you should love yourself. Green is your lucky colour today and the Mercury will be the ruling planet. 3 and 8 are favourable colours while Pa, Tha, Na letters will bring luck.

LIBRA: (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Everything likely to work in favour of Libra

It’s a lucky day for you today. Whatever work you will take in your hand will succeed. Follow your heart even if someone will not agree with you. 2 and 7 will be your favourite numbers while wearing white will bring you good fortune. Rashi lord is Venus and Rashi letters are Ra and Ta.

SCORPIO: (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Red colour will favour Scorpio the most

Don’t expect an instant result but remember hard work always pays off. Rashi lord Mars will reward you for all your hard work in the near future. Rashi letters are Na and Ya while the favourite numbers are1 and 8. The red colour will favour you the most.

SAGITTARIUS: (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

Time for Sagittarius to follow their passion

You might feel a powerful transformation in your emotions today with the blessings of Rashi lord Jupiter. Use it to express yourself today and follow your passion. Putting a humorous spin on everything you do will get you through any locked door. Rashi letters are Bha, Dha, Pha and Dha, while favourable numbers are 9 and 12. Wearing yellow will make you feel refreshed.

CAPRICORN: (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

Capricorn must give special attention to others

Give special attention to others and remind people around you of their importance. Get out and do the things you want to do. As the Rashi lord is Saturn, wearing Cyan will make you feel enthusiastic. Lucky numbers are 10, 11 and rashiletters are Kha and Ja.

AQUARIUS: (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Aquarius too need to follow their passion

Like Capricorn, Aquarius too will be governed by Saturn. Follow your passion and get out of gloomy mode. Don’t sit at home, but explore the big world out there. Wearing cyan will help you in keeping things light and energetic. The lucky letters are similar to Capricorn i.e, 10 and 11 while lucky alphabets are Ga, Sa, Sha and Sh.

PISCES: (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Pisces day to shine brighter

It seems like today is the lucky day for all the sunsigns governed by Jupiters. This is your day to shine brighter. Turn it up a notch and get well dressed in yellow. Propel your emotions into an upward spiral. Gave it a jolt of creative energy and remove the stagnant part of your life. While 9 and 12 will favour you, the letters Da, Cha, Jha, Tha are lucky as well.

