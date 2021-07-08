Horoscope Today, July 8, 2021: Romantic Day for Gemini, Cancer; Check Astrological Prediction for Thursday

It is going to be a day about conversations, some good, some honesty for signs Capricorn, Virgo, Gemini, Cancer, and Libra. For Leo, Aries, Aquarius this day is all about personal growth and focus on self.

ARIES: (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

Aries focus will be on home front

Your focus will shift to your home life today. Spend this day working on your familial bonds and introspection. Your lucky numbers are 1 and 8. Your sign is ruled by planet Mars and therefore it would be auspicious to wear red. Alphabets A, L, E are the lucky letters for the day.

TAURUS: (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

Calm colour, like white, may work in Taurus favour

You may act on your impulses today and that may lead you to make some rash decisions. Be mindful of how your erratic behaviour might affect you and those around you. Turn to calm colours like white as it will favour you, while alphabets B, V, and U are lucky for you. The ruling planet for your sign is Venus and your lucky numbers are 2 and 7.

GEMINI: (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Romantic day for Gemini

Be prepared for an honest conversation with a romantic partner today. There will be some new information coming your way. Numbers 3 and 6, and the colour yellow will prove lucky for you. Alphabets K, C, G will be your guide as your sign is ruled by Mercury.

CANCER: (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

Number 4 may bring in luck for Cancer

You are working on your self-growth today. Your efforts will not go unnoticed. On the romantic front, be prepared to receive some exciting news. Turn to number 4 and milky colour for good luck. Your lucky alphabets are D, H as Moon rules your sign.

LEO: (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

Leo may feel like giving up social media

You may feel like turning away from social media and opening up a book today. Do not ignore this need to be alone. You may also indulge in a wholesome conversation with someone special. Your lucky number for the day is 5 and lucky letters are M, T. Your sign is ruled by the Sun.

VIRGO: (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Green is the colour of the day for Virgo

You will be reconnecting with friends with whom conversation had gone awry. On the romantic front, new information may change your perspective about a certain partner. Your lucky colour today is green as Mercury rules your sign. Numbers 3 and 8 will be your guide as alphabets P, T, N bring luck.

LIBRA: (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

Colour white likely to bring in good fortune for Libra

Your ruling planet Venus is in opposition to change-seeking Uranus. This will affect your conversation with your romantic partner. Consider how you can devise a plan that will go along with your ideas regarding the future. Numbers 2 and 7 and colour white will bring you good fortune. Alphabets R and T will be lucky for you.

SCORPIO: (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Scorpio will receive energy boost

You will receive the energy boost that will assist you in getting through any hurdles presented on the creative front. Your lucky letters are N and Y while favourable numbers are 1 and 8. The red colour will favour you the most as Mars rules your sign.

SAGITTARIUS: (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

Sagittarius need to focus on self-growth

Focus on your self-growth journey today rather than forcing yourself to work on an ambitious project. There may be a conflict between what you’re working on and what you want to work on. AlphabetsB, D, P and numbers 9 and 12 are lucky for you. Wearing yellow will make your day brighter.

CAPRICORN: (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

Capricorn likely to have healing conversations

You will have some healing conversations today. There might be some disagreements with your romantic partner today regarding the future plans. Your sign is ruled by planet Saturn, colour Cyan and numbers 10,and 11 along with alphabets K and J will be lucky for you.

AQUARIUS: (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

A productive day on workfront for Aquarius

Your sole focus will be on your work today. You will be finishing off tasks that have been procrastinated long enough. It is going to be a productive day. Numbers 10 and 11 alphabets G, S, are lucky for you. Dark blue colour will suit your personality as planet Saturn rules your sign.

PISCES: (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

For Pisces, Thursday is all about self-expression

This day is all about self-expression and indulging in relaxing activities. Your creative work will be noticed by people around you. Numbers 9 and 12 letters D, C, J, and T will be lucky for you as planet Neptune rules your sign.

