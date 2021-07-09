Horoscope Today, July 9, 2021: Travel Plans Might Keep Aries, Aquarius, Pisces Occupied; Check Astrological Prediction for Friday

As the Moon shifts to Gemini today, positivity will be the order of the day. The transition will have a major impact on family life for most of the signs. Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Libra will have to focus on getting unfinished work completed. Travel plans might keep Aries, Aquarius, Pisces occupied and happy.

Aries: (March 21- April 19)

Time to gear up for a trip

Great time for people who are in the administrative and business sectors. You will experience good health. Possibility of a surprise trip might keep you busy. Be careful while talking to your loved ones, as your temperament today might be the reason behind conflicts. Colour red and Numbers 1, 8 will be lucky numbers for you. Consider alphabets – A, L, E to bring good luck as rashi lord – Mangal (Mars) rules your day.

Taurus: (April 20- May 20)

Be careful of your neighbors

Finances don’t look great. Don’t hesitate to take financial help from friends, if needed. Don’t trust your neighbors. Though you will find it hard to concentrate on work, situations will improve slowly, so stay focused. Note your lucky numbers 2, 7 and trust white to be your lucky colour. Follow your lucky alphabet – B, V, U. Shukra (Venus) is your planet lord.

Gemini: (May 21- June 20)

Gemini will feel pressured to finish incomplete work

Good time to execute business plans, and indulge in a luxurious lifestyle. Don’t postpone your pending work. Though you will feel pressured to finish incomplete work, you will not feel drained. Turn to your lucky numbers – 3, 6, and lucky colour, yellow to make things work in your favor. Your lucky alphabets are K, C, G. Mercury (Budh) is your Rashi Lord.

Cancer: (June 21- July 22)

Da, Ha alphabets likely to work in favour of Cancer

Avoid getting criticized for leaving any official work unfinished. Unrest might arise in domestic and financial fronts. Be wary of suspicious natured people. Good time to own up your mistakes. Opt for colours that are in the shades of milky white, and go with the lucky number – 4 today while doing any auspicious work. Also note your lucky alphabets – D, H. Chandrama (Moon) reigns on your planet.

Leo: (July 23- August 23)

5 will be the lucky number for Leo

Your hardwork will bear great results. Though colleagues will be jealous of your success, you will rise triumphant at the workplace. You will find yourself extremely happy, sorted and in complete control when it comes to ensuring comfort and convenience for your family. Overall an enjoyable day. Your planet is ruled by the Sun. It is suggested that you go for things that are golden in colour as that would prove lucky for you. Also your lucky number will be 5 and lucky alphabets will be M, T.

Virgo: (August 23- September 22)

Chances of profit seems high for Virgo

Finances look great. Chances of profit seems high. Pay heed to some constructive advice from your life partner as that will prove extremely helpful. Your determination will help you get work done, and give up bad habits. You will find yourself emotional today as someone else’s grief might make you feel heavy.

3, 8 will be your lucky number today, and choose things with greenish shades while starting work. P, T, N are your lucky alphabets. Your sign is ruled by Mercury.

Libra: (September 23- October 22)

Libras need to evaluate their decision before investing

Be wary of putting money into business. Chances of incurring loss and getting into trouble are high today. Knee pain can plague older people. Hard work and avoiding hasty decisions would be beneficial. Your lucky numbers will be– 2, 7, and white will fetch great luck. You can swear by lucky alphabets – R, T. Your Rashi lord is Venus.

Scorpio: (October 23- November 21)

Delay taking crucial decisions today

You might gain from long term investments in business. Avoid getting into trouble with people and don’t take hasty decisions in important matters. Women must stay away from domestic disputes. You might feel distracted. You can turn to your lucky number – 1,8 and opt for red as your good luck colour. Trust your lucky alphabets – N, Y to work in your favor as Mars rules your sign.

Sagittarius: (November 22- December 21)

Possibility of encountering old acquaintances for Sagittarius

Be wary of confrontations on the domestic front. Your decisions will bear fruits and prove thoroughly right. You will experience marital bliss. Chances of meeting old acquaintances are high. Students need to focus on their studies. Go for 9, 12 as they will be your good luck charm, besides the colour – yellow. Make a note of your lucky alphabets – B, D, P, D. You are blessed with the ruling planet Jupiter.

Capricorn: (December 22- January 19)

Time to rethink about finances for Capricorn

Medical professionals, and sick people will benefit immensely. You might have to spend more time with your loved ones. For medical treatment of your family member, you will find yourself spending a lot, and considering borrowing money. Delaying the loan today would be advisable. To make things work in your favor, opt for cyan coloured things and lucky numbers 10, 11. Turn to K, J as they are your lucky alphabets. Your sign is ruled by Saturn.

Aquarius: (January 20- February 18)

Nostalgia about past love relationship is on the cards for Aquarius

Keep your behavior civil and clean with officials. Don’t try to extract benefits in unethical ways. Great day for making progress and solving domestic problems. You might get the chance to travel to some exciting place, and feel nostalgic about your love relationships. For good luck charm, opt for numbers– 10, 11, and commence work with your lucky colour – Cyan. Alphabets – G, S will prove favourable for you with Saturn as your ruling planet.

Pisces: (February 19- March 20)

Managing shortcomings would be needed for Pisces

Ideal time to focus on solutions instead of problems. A favourable day to travel for work. Take care of your mother’s health. Health-wise, you will be alright. Don’t let your shortcomings get the better of you. Don’t indulge your addictions. If you’re wondering about your lucky numbers, then know that 9, 12 will be great for you today. Also your lucky colour will be things with the shades of yellow. The following lucky alphabets– D, C, J, T will get things in your favor. Your rashi lord is Jupiter.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here