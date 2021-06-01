Horoscope Today, June 1: Check out Daily Astrological Prediction for Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and Other Signs

Aries: (March 21- April 19)

Slip away from the unnecessary worries and overthinking that your mind gets you entangled in sometimes. This day is all about relaxing and waiting. You have done your work, now just breathe.

Lucky number - 1, 8

Lucky colour - Red

Lucky Alphabet - A, L, E

Rashi lord - Mangal

Taurus: (April 20- May 20)

You will be indulging in some feel-good social connections today. Worries from the work front take a back seat today as you crave the warmth of your loved ones.

Lucky number - 2, 7

Lucky colour - White

Lucky Alphabet - Ba, Va, U

Rashi lord - Shukra (Venus)

Gemini: (May 21- June 20)

You are working on realising your ambitions and goals today. It is a good day to send in that resume to the company that you always wanted to work at.

Lucky number - 3, 6

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky Alphabet - Ka, Chha, Gha

Rashi lord - Mercury

Cancer: (June 21- July 22)

You may be too entranced by the fantastical world that your mind has created. Embrace whatever you are feeling right now, listen to your soul. On the work front, do not shy away from sharing your knowledge with fellow colleagues.

Lucky number - 4

Lucky colour - Milky

Lucky Alphabet - Da, Ha

Rashi lord - Moon

Leo: (July 23- August 23)

You may be craving solitude today. Give yourself some time alone. New information regarding your romantic life may emerge.

Lucky number - 5

Lucky colour - Golden

Lucky Alphabet - Ma, Ta

Rashi lord - Sun

Virgo: (August 23- September 22)

Give your ambitious self a break. Appreciate how far you have come and take the much-needed break.

Lucky number - 3, 8

Lucky colour - Green

Lucky Alphabet - Pa, Tha, Na

Rashi lord - Mercury

Libra: (September 23- October 22)

You have been provided with all the tools to work on your dreams. Beware of getting distracted by fantasies and ideal situations.

Lucky number - 2, 7

Lucky colour - White

Lucky Alphabet - Ra, Ta

Rashi lord - Venus

Scorpio: (October 23- November 21)

Your body will be seeking a much needed break from the hectic schedule in the work front. Indulge in some hobbies or social activities that may pump life back into your exhausted self.

Lucky number - 1, 8

Lucky colour - Red

Lucky Alphabet - Na, Ya

Rashi lord - Mars

Sagittarius: (November 22- December 21)

You may be required to pay attention to some family matters today. It may feel like an emotionally heavy situation, but the only way is through.

Lucky number - 9, 12

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky Alphabet - Bha, Dha, Pha, Dha

Rashi lord - Jupiter

Capricorn: (December 22- January 19)

You will find yourself in the centre of a situation today. Friends, family, and even strangers may seek your help considering your spiritual awareness.

Lucky number - 10, 11

Lucky colour - Cyan

Lucky Alphabet - Kha, Ja

Rashi lord - Saturn

Aquarius: (January 20- February 18)

Step out of your comfort-zone to achieve the ambitious goals you have set for yourself. You will find the much-needed motivation to get out and work on your skills.

Lucky number - 10, 11

Lucky colour - Cyan

Lucky Alphabet - Ga, Sa, Sha, Sh

Rashi lord - Saturn

Pisces: (February 19- March 20)

You will find the courage to address some issues that have been weighing you down emotionally. Do not be afraid to be honest with a partner or a family member.

Lucky number - 9, 12

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky Alphabet - Da, Cha, Jha, Tha

Rashi lord - Jupiter

