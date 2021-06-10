Horoscope Today, June 10: Check out Daily Astrological Prediction for Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and Other Signs

ARIES: (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

You are apprehensive about your possessions and will not want to share them. Mood today may be directed by someone particular. Matters regarding love are progressing fine .

Lucky number - 1, 8

Lucky colour - Red

Lucky alphabet - A, L, E

Rashi lord - Mars

TAURUS: (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

You could be heading for a short trip today. However, there might be new changes in your itinerary. It would be better if you make the required changes and then make a dedicated effort to make your trip an enjoyable one.

Lucky number - 2, 7

Lucky colour - White

Lucky alphabet - Ba, Va, U

Rashi lord - Venus

GEMINI: (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

You will be caught in two minds, owing to your unpredictable mood swings. Mental stress could be the reason. You can battle your anxiety by talking about your issues with family members or someone close.

Lucky number - 3, 6

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky alphabet - Ka, Chha, Gha

Rashi lord - Mercury

CANCER: (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

It is agreat day for you to indulge in fantasy. Your prestige will go up and your ideas will be fantastic. Those around you will praise your efforts. Overall, it will be a day of success and creativity.

Lucky number - 4

Lucky colour - Milky

Lucky alphabet - Da, Ha

Rashi lord - Moon

LEO: (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

A challenging day ahead as you will face some problems. But, with perseverance, you will be able to complete thework successfully. You need to find a balance between your personal and professional life.

Lucky number - 5

Lucky colour - Golden

Lucky alphabet - Ma, Ta

Rashi lord - Sun

VIRGO: (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Children will shower you with a lot of appreciation today. Your logical sensilites will become stronger. Regardless of what happens in the day, stay peaceful and enjoy yourself.

Lucky number - 3, 8

Lucky colour - Green

Lucky alphabet - Pa, Tha, Na

Rashi lord - Mercury

LIBRA: (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

It will be a fortunate day if you want to start new work. You will be busy winning the hearts of everyone aroundwith your unmistakable charm. Your home and its arty interior decor will also impress people.

Lucky number - 2, 7

Lucky colour - White

Lucky alphabet - Ra, Ta

Rashi lord - Venus

SCORPIO: (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

Do your deeds without expecting returns. On the work front, you may have to wait a while if you wish to see your business or joint venture succeed. Don’t lose hope because the fruits of patience are sweet.

Lucky number - 1, 8

Lucky colour - Red

Lucky alphabet - Na, Ya

Rashi lord - Mars

SAGITTARIUS: (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

You are likely to feel gloomy today. Try to solve your troubles. If you want a situation to get back to normal, expect some delay. You would benefit at the end of the day, assure yourself.

Lucky number - 9, 12

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky alphabet - Bha, Dha, Pha, Dha

Rashi lord - Jupiter

CAPRICORN: (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

If you have plans to fly overseas for further studies, start documentation and any other related preparations today. On this favourable day, you need to finish off your work one by one.

Lucky number - 10, 11

Lucky colour - Cyan

Lucky alphabet - Kha, Ja

Rashi lord - Saturn

AQUARIUS: (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Are you facing any roadblock in your path. Make aminor change and believe that the efforts you have made before will come to fruition today. You have a long way to go, so keep working hard.

Lucky number - 10, 11

Lucky colour - Silver, Gold

Lucky alphabet - Ga, Sa, Sha, Sh

Rashi lord - Saturn

PISCES: (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Do not commit to any large investments today. It is advisable for you to avoid speculative activities. Co-operation of colleagues will help you progress, if have a job or work in a team.

Lucky number - 9, 12

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky alphabet - Da, Cha, Jha, Tha

Rashi lord - Jupiter

