Horoscope Today, June 11: Check out Daily Astrological Prediction for Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and Other Signs

ARIES: (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

You will appreciate exotic artefacts and beautiful things today. You may seriously consider pursuing a business associated with such commodities. It will be difficult for you to make up your mind but you will decide to be open to ideas.

Lucky number - 1, 8

Lucky colour - Red

Lucky alphabet - A, L, E

Rashi lord - Mars

TAURUS: (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

It may be hard for you to curb cash outflow while shopping today. You are not the one to take it if someone tries to dictate terms to you. Today, you may spend a small fortune, much more than lavish on your partner.

Lucky number - 2, 7

Lucky colour - White

Lucky alphabet - Ba, Va, U

Rashi lord - Venus

GEMINI: (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Encouragement and support is likely to come from all quarters. You have the ability to dismiss tension and rise to the occasion and prove your mettle. Remember to take great care of your health.

Lucky number - 3, 6

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky alphabet - Ka, Chha, Gha

Rashi lord - Mercury

CANCER: (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

A good day for you. It will be just one of those days when your mood will be good, regardless of any trouble. Your subordinates will show their appreciation and your family will be sweet to you. Except your better half to be exceptionally romantic.

Lucky number - 4

Lucky colour - Milky

Lucky alphabet - Da, Ha

Rashi lord - Moon

LEO: (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

You may meet a lot of people at work, who may test your patience. Remember working in a team requires balancing all kinds of egos and opinions. Adapt and learn to deal with a variety of belief systems, as a way to avoid conflicts.

Lucky number - 5

Lucky colour - Golden

Lucky alphabet - Ma, Ta

Rashi lord - Sun

VIRGO: (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Monetary challenges will excite you as they enhance your desire for success. You will think of new ideas and better ways of tackling the situation at hand. Your present business perspective is likely to do you a world of good.

Lucky number - 3, 8

Lucky colour - Green

Lucky alphabet - Pa, Tha, Na

Rashi lord - Mercury

LIBRA: (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

As a person who is in charge, you are required to give instructions in a manner that gets the best work out of your subordinates. Refrain from dictatorial style, and create a consensus that helps you to pull off the spectacular.

Lucky number - 2, 7

Lucky colour - White

Lucky alphabet - Ra, Ta

Rashi lord - Venus

SCORPIO: (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

You shall be immersed in your routine completely today. It could be the same old humbug kind of a day for you. However the exhausting day can transform into an exciting evening - get ready to be surprised.

Lucky number - 1, 8

Lucky colour - Red

Lucky alphabet - Na, Ya

Rashi lord - Mars

SAGITTARIUS: (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

Stormy controversies could rock your ship today. Steer clear of those looking to give a piece of their mind to you. The commotion may ease away if you are patient with all such elements, and accommodate their views.

Lucky number - 9, 12

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky alphabet - Bha, Dha, Pha, Dha

Rashi lord - Jupiter

CAPRICORN: (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

A lucky day for your beloved. You will pamper them in a way that is beyond reasonable. You will go overboard to make your life partner feel that nothing else is more important. A word of caution- keep a check on your wallet as you may regret burning a hole in your pocket.

Lucky number - 10, 11

Lucky colour - Cyan

Lucky alphabet - Kha, Ja

Rashi lord - Saturn

AQUARIUS: (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

Travel could be the way to rescue you today. But beware if you plan to include others as they may expect you to do their dirty work. But, you will find a way to turn your weakness into strength.

Lucky number - 10, 11

Lucky colour - Silver, Gold

Lucky alphabet - Ga, Sa, Sha, Sh

Rashi lord - Saturn

PISCES: (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

It may just be the day when you discover a better mousetrap. Your ideas have a tendency to wane and wax at the same velocity. Keep a notebook handy to take down all your weighty revolutionary ideas.

Lucky number - 9, 12

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky alphabet - Da, Cha, Jha, Tha

Rashi lord - Jupiter

