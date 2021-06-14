Horoscope Today, June 14: Check out Daily Astrological Prediction for Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and Other Signs

Aries: (March 21- April 19)

You will find yourself extremely busy today. Be careful while talking to your relatives, focus on your career, and spend quality time with your life partner.

Lucky number – 1, 8

Lucky colour – Red

Lucky alphabet – A, L, E

Rashi lord – Mangal (Mars)

Taurus: (April 20- May 20)

A great time for you both professionally and personally. Colleagues will support you and happiness will prevail at home. Possibility to get some good news. Don’t be lazy.

Lucky number – 2, 7

Lucky colour – White

Lucky alphabet – Ba, Va, U

Rashi lord – Shukra (Venus)

Gemini: (May 21- June 20)

Be wary of opponents at work, and new relationships. Take care of your health and diet. Time to be serious about life’s responsibilities.

Lucky number – 3, 6

Lucky colour – Yellow

Lucky alphabet – Ka, Chha, Gha

Rashi lord – Mercury (Budh)

Cancer: (June 21- July 22)

You are blessed with success in financial matters today. It’s a very auspicious day and the situation will be in your favor in terms of business and love. Good time to start a new trade, and get married.

Lucky number – 4

Lucky colour – Milky

Lucky alphabet – Da, Ha

Rashi lord – Chandrama (Moon)

Leo: (July 23- August 23)

You will find yourself very busy with office work. Take care of your health. It is advisable to postpone important work for a day or two.

Lucky number – 5

Lucky colour – Golden

Lucky alphabet – Ma, Ta

Rashi lord – Sun

Virgo: (August 23- September 22)

Finances look great. Invest in an insurance policy. You will spend more time on social media. Look after your health. Chances of winning disputes are high. Take care of your love life.

Lucky number – 3, 8

Lucky colour – Green

Lucky alphabet – Pa, Tha, Na

Rashi lord – Mercury

Libra: (September 23- October 22)

Excellent time to do interesting work. Be wary of strangers. Be optimistic even if there is delay. Maintain cordial relationship with colleagues.

Lucky number – 2, 7

Lucky colour – White

Lucky alphabet – Ra, Ta

Rashi lord – Venus

Scorpio: (October 23- November 21)

Good time for intellectual discussion, and start a business partnership with friends. Your health looks great. Children and adults will find themselves very enthusiastic and active to do new things.

Lucky number – 1, 8

Lucky colour – Red

Lucky alphabet – Na, Ya

Rashi lord – Mars

Sagittarius: (November 22- December 21)

Don’t give unsolicited advice, eat stale food and engage in debates. You might get inclined to yoga and spiritual practices. Be careful with finances and electric appliances.

Lucky number – 9, 12

Lucky colour – Yellow

Lucky alphabet – Bha, Dha, Pa, Dha

Rashi lord – Jupiter

Capricorn: (December 22- January 19)

Great time for love life. You will have a great social life too and receive expert’s guidance. Don’t be extravagant. Your work will achieve completion ahead of time despite stress.

Lucky number – 10, 11

Lucky colour – Cyan

Lucky alphabet – Kha, Ja

Rashi lord – Saturn

Aquarius: (January 20- February 18)

It’s time to handle multiple tasks, simultaneously. Avoid pessimism. Good time for law students. Don’t make hasty decisions regarding ancestral property. Be wary of enemies at the workplace.

Lucky number – 10, 11

Lucky colour – Cyan

Lucky alphabet – Ga, Sa, Sha, Sh

Rashi lord – Saturn

Pisces: (February 19- March 20)

A favourable day to strengthen personal bonds with family. Online marketing will prove beneficial. Don’t completely trust anyone. Concentrate on enhancing immunity. Practice yoga.

Lucky number – 9, 12

Lucky colour – Yellow

Lucky alphabet – Da, Cha, Jha, Tha

Rashi lord – Jupiter

