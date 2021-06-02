Horoscope Today, June 2: Check out Daily Astrological Prediction for Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and Other Signs

Aries

You can expect a happy and peaceful day on both personal and professional fronts. Big orders are likely if you run a business. Apart from that, your management skills will get better.

Lucky number - 1, 8

Lucky colour - Red

Lucky Alphabet - A,L,E

Rashi lord - Mars

Taurus

It will be a fruitful day as you are likely to solve matters stucked for long, and will be completing important tasks on priority. There are chances that you might end up spending more time in social work. On personal front, your partner is likely to boost your morale.

Lucky number - 2, 7

Lucky colour - White

Lucky Alphabet - Ba, Va, U

Rashi lord - Venus

Gemini

Don’t ignore your health and make sure that you’re making efforts towards your goals with full confidence. Helping other people will bring you peace.

Lucky number - 3, 6

Lucky colour – Yellow

Lucky Alphabet - Ka, Chha, Gha

Rashi lord – Mercury

Cancer

Be very careful about the people you interact with and make sure you have evaluated all aspects accurately before trusting anyone. Take care of your health as stress may lead to troubles like blood pressure and diabetes.

Lucky number - 4

Lucky colour – Milky

Lucky Alphabet - Da, Ha

Rashi lord – Moon

Leo

It is a good day for you as the atmosphere of your house will remain calm, pleasant and disciplined. There are chances that your lifestyle and routine will improve.

Lucky number - 5

Lucky colour - Golden

Lucky Alphabet - Ma, Ta

Rashi lord - Sun

Virgo

The day is in your favour as your hidden talent will come out in public, health will get better than before and the general atmosphere of your house will continue to be peaceful. You will work towards advancing your career.

Lucky number - 3, 8

Lucky colour - Green

Lucky Alphabet - Pa, Tha, Na

Rashi lord - Mercury

Libra

Difficult tasks will get completed and you may invest in property. Be mindful of your health as there are chances of back pain. You may spend some quality time with your partner.

Lucky number - 2, 7

Lucky colour - White

Lucky Alphabet - Ra, Ta

Rashi lord - Venus

Scorpio

The influence of intellectual thoughts will continue, but you might not feel like working today. Chances of stomach-related issues likeconstipation and gas problems are likely.

Lucky number - 1, 8

Lucky colour - Red

Lucky Alphabet - Na, Ya

Rashi lord - Mars

Sagittarius

Health-wise this might be one of the best days for you. Make sure you finish your work on time for desired results. Chances of wishes getting fulfilled are high.

Lucky number - 9, 12

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky Alphabet - Bha, Dha, Pha, Dha

Rashi lord - Jupiter

Capricorn

Be cautious as the majority of the tasks may seem to be difficult to complete on time. There are chances of you exiting too much which may lead to tiredness in the body. Remember to not react to things without any reason.

Lucky number - 10, 11

Lucky colour - Cyan

Lucky Alphabet - Kha, Ja

Rashi lord - Saturn

Aquarius

The day will be filled with fun and entertainment. You will continue to be emotionally strong and will also get ample support and guidance from elder siblings. Your stopped work will gain momentum.

Lucky number - 10, 11

Lucky colour - Cyan

Lucky Alphabet - Ga, Sa, Sha, Sh

Rashi lord - Saturn

Pisces

The day may not be as per your expectations as strange fears may arise in your mind regarding some auspicious task. Don’t take important decisions in haste. It is advised that you wait for two days before taking any crucial step.

Lucky number - 9, 12

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky Alphabet - Da, Cha, Jha, Tha

Rashi lord - Jupiter

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here