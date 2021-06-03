Horoscope Today, June 3: Check out Daily Astrological Prediction for Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and Other Signs

Aries

It is not a favourable day for you as problems will arise at work and luck will not be on your side. Make extra efforts to complete your tasks on time. The journey is going to be tedious but it will bear fruit.

Lucky number - 1, 8

Lucky colour - Red

Lucky Alphabet - A,L,E

Rashi lord - Mars

Taurus

Your work seniors will be happy andyou will also take full advantage of your abilities. It will be a pleasant day on the personal front as you will be satisfied with your family members.

Lucky number - 2, 7

Lucky colour - White

Lucky Alphabet - Ba, Va, U

Rashi lord - Venus

Gemini

It will be a productive dayas you will end up finishing all work on time. There are chances that you might end up discussing salary hike with your boss. Those looking for a new job are likely to get success.

Lucky number - 3, 6

Lucky colour – Yellow

Lucky Alphabet - Ka, Chha, Gha

Rashi lord – Mercury

Cancer

It is a good day for you financially as chances of increase in income are high in business. Take care of your health as things like stomach gas and acidity may occur.

Lucky number - 4

Lucky colour – Milky

Lucky Alphabet - Da, Ha

Rashi lord – Moon

Leo

Don’t get disheartened if your weaknesses come out in public. You will make efforts to solve household problems. Exercise and meditation may help in maintaining an energetic and positive outlook.

Lucky number - 5

Lucky colour - Golden

Lucky Alphabet - Ma, Ta

Rashi lord - Sun

Virgo

There are chances of interruptions in government work. You are likely to find solutions to problems at home. The thought of doing charity and social service will strike you.

Lucky number - 3, 8

Lucky colour - Green

Lucky Alphabet - Pa, Tha, Na

Rashi lord - Mercury

Libra

Your understanding will be appreciated but you might be slightly worried about family obligations. Make sure you aren’t compromising on your daily routine. There will be no trouble on the work front and you will complete all tasks that you thought were difficult to finish.

Lucky number - 2, 7

Lucky colour - White

Lucky Alphabet - Ra, Ta

Rashi lord - Venus

Scorpio

It is better if you avoid risky investments today and take practical decisions instead of getting carried away by emotions. There are chances of you getting confused about accounts of money.

Lucky number - 1, 8

Lucky colour - Red

Lucky Alphabet - Na, Ya

Rashi lord - Mars

Sagittarius

The day may not be as per your expectation as you are likely to slack at work due to laziness. Be carefulwhile sharing your opinion as you might end up seeming as ifimposing your thoughts on the other person. Your routine will be slightly turbulent.

Lucky number - 9, 12

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky Alphabet - Bha, Dha, Pha, Dha

Rashi lord - Jupiter

Capricorn

It is a good day for you as you are likely to get appreciation from your boss. Your business will go in the right direction and you will also receive blessings from the elders in your family.

Lucky number - 10, 11

Lucky colour - Cyan

Lucky Alphabet - Kha, Ja

Rashi lord - Saturn

Aquarius

There is no substitute for hard work and you are likely to do that for desired results. Make sure you make an informed decision when it comes to trusting new people. Be cautious as negativity will dominate you.

Lucky number - 10, 11

Lucky colour - Cyan

Lucky Alphabet - Ga, Sa, Sha, Sh

Rashi lord - Saturn

Pisces

It will be an enriching day for you as there are chances of you exchanging ideas with those who understand. You are likely to work with patience, because of which you will get the desired result. You will make profit from buying and selling property.

Lucky number - 9, 12

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky Alphabet - Da, Cha, Jha, Tha

Rashi lord - Jupiter

