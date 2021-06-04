Horoscope Today, June 4: Check out Daily Astrological Prediction for Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and Other Signs

Aries: (March 21- April 19)

Mercury is in retrograde and hence communications will seem difficult or misunderstood today. Double-check before you send any text or email.

Lucky number - 1, 8

Lucky colour - Red

Lucky alphabet - A, L, E

Rashi lord - Mangal

Taurus: (April 20- May 20)

Avoid socialising today if you wish to keep misunderstandings at bay. Also, keep track of your expenditure. There may be a tendency to spend on extravagant items.

Lucky number - 2, 7

Lucky colour - White

Lucky alphabet - Ba, Va, U

Rashi lord - Shukra (Venus)

Gemini: (May 21- June 20)

You may end up overthinking things, especially on issues related to your career. Talk to friends and seek their advice to keep yourself from falling into self-critical mode.

Lucky number - 3, 6

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky alphabet - Ka, Chha, Gha

Rashi lord - Mercury

Cancer: (June 21- July 22)

You may come across a revelation regarding your own unhealthy emotional thought process that may be hindering you from reaching your goals. Consider therapy or expressing your thoughts explicitly to understand your mental process.

Lucky number - 4

Lucky colour - Milky

Lucky alphabet - Da, Ha

Rashi lord - Moon

Leo: (July 23- August 23)

Today you are vulnerable to deceptive self-critical thoughts that may leave you stressed out about your long-term goals. Immerse yourself in productive activities and be kind to yourself even when you are not successful.

Lucky number - 5

Lucky colour - Golden

Lucky alphabet - Ma, Ta

Rashi lord - Sun

Virgo: (August 23- September 22)

Your mind is clouded with delusion and hence it is best you do not take any decision under such circumstances. Sit back and relax.

Lucky number - 3, 8

Lucky colour - Green

Lucky alphabet - Pa, Tha, Na

Rashi lord - Mercury

Libra: (September 23- October 22)

Plans regarding education and travel may undergo a change or modification today. Some unaddressed issues with a friend or a partner may come up.

Lucky number - 2, 7

Lucky colour - White

Lucky alphabet - Ra, Ta

Rashi lord - Venus

Scorpio: (October 23- November 21)

Beware of making any impulsive decisions today since your judgement powers may not be as active as they are supposed to be. On the work front, things will go smoothly.

Lucky number - 1, 8

Lucky colour - Red

Lucky alphabet - Na, Ya

Rashi lord - Mars

Sagittarius: (November 22- December 21)

Do not make any decision regarding romantic partnerships or professional collaborations today. Express your emotions through any creative activity to turn the day productive.

Lucky number - 9, 12

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky alphabet - Bha, Dha, Pha, Dha

Rashi lord - Jupiter

Capricorn: (December 22- January 19)

You may experience some confusion or miscommunication at work today. If you are planning to apply for a job or course, do not do it today. Avoid any social event.

Lucky number - 10, 11

Lucky colour - Cyan

Lucky alphabet - Kha, Ja

Rashi lord - Saturn

Aquarius: (January 20- February 18)

Your creative and romantic side may face some confusing situations today. Try to be explicitly clear about your emotions and communication today to avoid any unwanted circumstances.

Lucky number - 10, 11

Lucky colour - Cyan

Lucky alphabet - Ga, Sa, Sha, Sh

Rashi lord - Saturn

Pisces: (February 19- March 20)

You will be seeking relief in your creative skills today as communication with family and friends may put you off.

Lucky number - 9, 12

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky alphabet - Da, Cha, Jha, Tha

Rashi lord - Jupiter

