Horoscope Today, June 5: Check out Daily Astrological Prediction for Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and Other Signs

Aries: (March 21- April 19)

Overwork and strain could make you feel a little tired. It might be a good idea to take some rest or at least try to take things easy. Some unexpected changes in your community might create buzz but be sure to check out the facts before jumping to conclusions.

Lucky number - 1, 8

Lucky colour - Red

Lucky alphabet - A, L, E

Rashi lord - Mangal

Taurus: (April 20- May 20)

A larger expenditure of money, time, or other resources than your expectation might make you wonder if you will be able to continue with it. However, you would be able to complete it as per your plan. A close friend or lover may also seek your advice in money matter.

Lucky number - 2, 7

Lucky colour - White

Lucky alphabet - Ba, Va, U

Rashi lord - Shukra (Venus)

Gemini: (May 21- June 20)

It seems to be quite exciting for you as a hot date might be scheduled for tonight. Mid-afternoon will be a bit tiring and will make you wonder if it should be cancelled. Stars suggest keeping your activities low-key and have coffee and cake at home instead of going out.

Lucky number - 3, 6

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky alphabet - Ka, Chha, Gha

Rashi lord - Mercury

Cancer: (June 21- July 22)

Today, life is your teacher and you will get to learn something precious and priceless. You may be at the receiving end of others’ actions and hence you should look at your back also. Being cautious will save you from needless embarrassment.

Lucky number - 4

Lucky colour - Milky

Lucky alphabet - Da, Ha

Rashi lord - Moon

Leo: (July 23- August 23)

It won’t be a good start to the day for you but the day is not as bad as it seems. Keep yourself busy as it will change your mood for the better.

Lucky number - 5

Lucky colour - Golden

Lucky alphabet - Ma, Ta

Rashi lord - Sun

Virgo: (August 23- September 22)

The people from the art and entertainment profession will have a great day. Some good news from old friends is on the way. The hurdle you have been facing in foreign travel is likely to get resolved today.

Lucky number - 3, 8

Lucky colour - Green

Lucky alphabet - Pa, Tha, Na

Rashi lord - Mercury

Libra: (September 23- October 22)

Today, you may get involved in enhancing your technical skills. Stars say you need to leave your ego behind to stride ahead on the path to progress.

Lucky number - 2, 7

Lucky colour - White

Lucky alphabet - Ra, Ta

Rashi lord - Venus

Scorpio: (October 23- November 21)

Self-introspection and analysis are likely to give you a clear vision in the coming days. Your systematic approach towards work will make you think out of the box and your innovative ideas may receive appreciation from superiors and bosses.

Lucky number - 1, 8

Lucky colour - Red

Lucky alphabet - Na, Ya

Rashi lord - Mars

Sagittarius: (November 22- December 21)

Start your day with a renewed energy. Cracking a telephonic interview may turn out to be a milestone in your career path. Your dedication and determination towards your work will make you a deserving employee.

Lucky number - 9, 12

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky alphabet - Bha, Dha, Pha, Dha

Rashi lord - Jupiter

Capricorn: (December 22- January 19)

You will help those in need but will get upset about the outcome as it wouldn’t meet your expectations. This might affect your confidence adversely. but try to avoid over-reacting, as these disappointments are not as big as they seem. Keep your chin up and get ready for a new day.

Lucky number - 10, 11

Lucky colour - Cyan

Lucky alphabet - Kha, Ja

Rashi lord - Saturn

Aquarius: (January 20- February 18)

Today you may feel especially passionate and desire a romantic encounter. However, don’t get upset if things don’t turn out as per your plan. Try to sublimate those feelings through creative activities.

Lucky number - 10, 11

Lucky colour - Cyan

Lucky alphabet - Ga, Sa, Sha, Sh

Rashi lord - Saturn

Pisces: (February 19- March 20)

Today, you might face problem in your professional as well as love life. You will want to be emotionally balanced and sort things out. Long-sightedness and discussions with your loved ones will help resolve the issues easily.

Lucky number - 9, 12

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky Alphabet - Da, Cha, Jha, Tha

Rashi lord - Jupiter

