Horoscope Today, June 6, 2021: Know What the Stars Have in Store for You

ARIES: (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

You will ensure everyone knows what you’re capable of. You will most likely come up with great work strategies and ideas which will prove beneficial. Don’t sulk if you are not immediately rewarded or appreciated. You should learn to take rejection in your stride.

Lucky number - 1, 8

Lucky colour - Red

Lucky alphabet - A, L, E

Rashi lord - Mars

Today, you will be feeling lazy and will tend to ignore important tasks planned for the day. You should guard against such tendencies as you might just miss out on crucial opportunities. However, the day will be a fruitful one.

Lucky number - 2, 7

Lucky colour - White

Lucky alphabet - Ba, Va, U

Rashi lord - Venus

GEMINI: (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

An important social event at home will demand your attention. Intense business negotiations will finally come to a logical conclusion. The results will likely be in your favour. You will indulge in fun activities later to ease out the stress.

Lucky number - 3, 6

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky alphabet - Ka, Chha, Gha

Rashi lord - Mercury

CANCER: (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

You will have a great time with some new friends that you will make. However, there is some worry or tension that will nag you. It is recommended that you don’t take it too hard because by the end of the day, your worries are likely to go away.

Lucky number - 4

Lucky colour - Milky

Lucky alphabet - Da, Ha

Rashi lord - Moon

LEO: (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

A desire to do something new will seize you today. Your mood will be bright and you will be able to accomplish your goals owing to your enthusiasm. The planets are in your favour so don’t hesitate to accept the challenges coming your way with a smile.

Lucky number - 5

Lucky colour - Golden

Lucky alphabet - Ma, Ta

Rashi lord - Sun

VIRGO: (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

You will be rewarded for all the good work you did earlier. You will choose to manage tasks in your own way, instead of taking instructions from others. Stay calm and composed and do not throw your weight around.

Lucky number - 3, 8

Lucky colour - Green

Lucky alphabet - Pa, Tha, Na

Rashi lord - Mercury

LIBRA: (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

It seems like the right day for you to get closer to your loved ones. You are likely to spend a lovely evening with your significant other. A good day for you mentally with your energies running high. Make the most of it.

Lucky number - 2, 7

Lucky colour - White

Lucky alphabet - Ra, Ta

Rashi lord - Venus

SCORPIO: (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

A mundane day is likely to unfold today. Nothing exciting on the cards but keep trying to be cheerful in life. You never know when things turn in your favour and something exciting comes up out of nowhere. Keep hopes high.

Lucky number - 1, 8

Lucky colour - Red

Lucky alphabet - Na, Ya

Rashi lord - Mars

SAGITTARIUS: (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

Your leadership qualities will earn you compliments today. You leave no stone unturned when it comes to getting the work done. However, make sure you give space and freedom to your subordinates to express themselves.

Lucky number - 9, 12

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky alphabet - Bha, Dha, Pha, Dha

Rashi lord - Jupiter

CAPRICORN: (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

Do not underestimate the power and impact of patience and perseverance. Keep your faith in your plans intact rather than exploding with anger and anxiety. Particularly, when the outcome is not as per your plans.

Lucky number - 10, 11

Lucky colour - Cyan

Lucky alphabet - Kha, Ja

Rashi lord - Saturn

AQUARIUS: (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

You are in for a lot of challenges today but luck is by your side. You will be able to sail through the tumultuous waves easily. Take up new projects if you are a business owner. It could turn out to be an exhausting day, but you will be at your energetic best.

Lucky number - 10, 11

Lucky colour - Silver, Gold

Lucky alphabet - Ga, Sa, Sha, Sh

Rashi lord - Saturn

PISCES: (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

Your patience will be on trial today and every work you undertake will put it to test. Even common goals and simple tasks will require a considerable amount of effort to accomplish. It is not a favourable time so it would be best for you to steer clear of trouble.

Lucky number - 9, 12

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky alphabet - Da, Cha, Jha, Tha

Rashi lord - Jupiter

