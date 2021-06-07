Horoscope Today, June 7: Check out Daily Astrological Prediction for Pisces, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and Other Signs

Aries: (March 21- April 19)

There will be new business agreements which will prove to be very profitable for you. Time will romantic partner will be well spent.

Lucky number - 1, 8

Lucky colour - Red

Lucky Alphabet - A, L, E

Rashi lord - Mangal

Taurus: (April 20- May 20)

Keep your behavior towards your life partner humble. There may be volatility in business. Try to resolve matters peacefully. Your expense may increase today.

Lucky number - 2, 7

Lucky colour - White

Lucky Alphabet - Ba, Va, U

Rashi lord - Shukra (Venus)

Gemini: (May 21- June 20)

The day will be spent with your loved ones. You will remain dedicated to achieve your goals. You will discuss your future plans with your friends. You will be full of positive energy.

Lucky number - 3, 6

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky Alphabet - Ka, Chha, Gha

Rashi lord - Mercury

Cancer: (June 21- July 22)

Your attempts to seek employment abroad may reach fruition today. It will cost extra money to complete pending tasks. You will take great interest in indulgence and luxury.

Lucky number - 4

Lucky colour - Milky

Lucky Alphabet - Da, Ha

Rashi lord - Moon

Leo: (July 23- August 23)

You will spend money in social and religious activities. You might get excellent results at workplace and a promotion maybe in sight.

Lucky number - 5

Lucky colour - Golden

Lucky Alphabet - Ma, Ta

Rashi lord - Sun

Virgo: (August 23- September 22)

A colleague in the workplace may cause some problems. Even after hard work in business activities, success will not be desired. You should take adequate amount of rest.

Lucky number - 3, 8

Lucky colour - Green

Lucky Alphabet - Pa, Tha, Na

Rashi lord - Mercury

Libra: (September 23- October 22)

You can plan your business goals. You will grow closer in love relationships. Your daily routine will be balanced.

Lucky number - 2, 7

Lucky colour - White

Lucky Alphabet - Ra, Ta

Rashi lord - Venus

Scorpio: (October 23- November 21)

Don’t waste your time in unnecessary matters. Your efficiency will increase. Keep your immune system excellent. Everything in your office seems to be in your favour.

Lucky number - 1, 8

Lucky colour - Red

Lucky Alphabet - Na, Ya

Rashi lord - Mars

Sagittarius: (November 22- December 21)

You will find people leaning towards you. Family concerns will be over. Partnership projects will benefit. Don’t make any business decisions based on emotions.

Lucky number - 9, 12

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky Alphabet - Bha, Dha, Pha, Dha

Rashi lord - Jupiter

Capricorn: (December 22- January 19)

Property dispute cases can get complicated. You may get angry over trivial matters.

Lucky number - 10, 11

Lucky colour - Cyan

Lucky Alphabet - Kha, Ja

Rashi lord - Saturn

Aquarius: (January 20- February 18)

It is a good day for marketing related business. Problems related to your child’s career will get resolved. Your relationship with your brothers and sisters will improve.

Lucky number - 10, 11

Lucky colour - Cyan

Lucky Alphabet - Ga, Sa, Sha, Sh

Rashi lord - Saturn

Pisces: (February 19- March 20)

It is necessary to change your behavior with time. Avoid putting your thoughts on anyone. The atmosphere at home will be good. Creative writers will have a great da with ideas.

Lucky number - 9, 12

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky Alphabet - Da, Cha, Jha, Tha

Rashi lord - Jupiter

