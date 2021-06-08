Horoscope Today, June 8: Check out Daily Astrological Prediction for Pisces, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and Other Signs

ARIES: (MARCH 21- APRIL 19)

If you are considering a change in job, in business-related matters or even in personal relationships, you will have too many choices today. It is advisable for you to account for long-term consequences before making any commitments. Expect some romantic surprises in the evening.

Lucky number - 1, 8

Lucky colour - Red

Lucky alphabet - A, L, E

Rashi lord - Mars

TAURUS: (APRIL 20- MAY 20)

Today, while on a shopping spree, you are likely to buy yourself something durable and long lasting. You may pick up some artistic objects later in the day during an exhibition visit. You will be inclined to get as many things to make your home look classier.

Lucky number - 2, 7

Lucky colour - White

Lucky alphabet - Ba, Va, U

Rashi lord - Venus

GEMINI: (MAY 21- JUNE 20)

Be disciplined in any task that you take up today. You will be filled with enthusiasm, and will try to finish all your pending work. You should ensure your energies are channeled in the right direction. Take care of your health too.

Lucky number - 3, 6

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky alphabet - Ka, Chha, Gha

Rashi lord - Mercury

CANCER: (JUNE 21- JULY 22)

You will establish a new friendship with someone. The day will be spent in entertainment or merrymaking with friends. Tension will be prevailing in the office, however, joy will prosper on the domestic front.

Lucky number - 4

Lucky colour - Milky

Lucky alphabet - Da, Ha

Rashi lord - Moon

LEO: (JULY 23- AUGUST 23)

Be cautious against being emotional today. You will excel in all spheres of life, owing to your desire to modify your attitude towards it. Re-decorating or renovating your house looks like a possibility today. A progressive day awaits ahead.

Lucky number - 5

Lucky colour - Golden

Lucky alphabet - Ma, Ta

Rashi lord - Sun

VIRGO: (AUGUST 23- SEPTEMBER 22)

Your emotional outlook will lead to many changes in your personal behaviour today. You will tend to focus on options that will lead to high spending. You are most likely to play host to members of your extended family later in the day.

Lucky number - 3, 8

Lucky colour - Green

Lucky alphabet - Pa, Tha, Na

Rashi lord - Mercury

LIBRA: (SEPTEMBER 23- OCTOBER 22)

A new romantic connection may develop today. You will enjoy the warmth of the amity of your beloved and experience an energetic and amorous feeling, even though you will remain busy the whole day.

Lucky number - 2, 7

Lucky colour - White

Lucky alphabet - Ra, Ta

Rashi lord - Venus

SCORPIO: (OCTOBER 23- NOVEMBER 21)

You are all set for an adventure trip. Your calibre and judgement are highly commendable. This is the reason why you are in the limelight. It may also end up boosting your faith and raising the bar.

Lucky number - 1, 8

Lucky colour - Red

Lucky alphabet - Na, Ya

Rashi lord - Mars

SAGITTARIUS: (NOVEMBER 22- DECEMBER 21)

The travel bug has bitten you and a business or leisure trip in on cards. You are over shielding when it comes to members of the family. This is a good thing, so, no need to worry. Spend the evening in the presence of people who matter to you.

Lucky number - 9, 12

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky alphabet - Bha, Dha, Pha, Dha

Rashi lord - Jupiter

CAPRICORN: (DECEMBER 22- JANUARY 19)

You will play a pivotal role in your team at the time of execution of assignments and during meetings. This will surely win you some accolades from bosses. A positive response from your superiors will boost your self-confidence and enhance the overall performance.

Lucky number - 10, 11

Lucky colour - Cyan

Lucky alphabet - Kha, Ja

Rashi lord - Saturn

AQUARIUS: (JANUARY 20- FEBRUARY 18)

You are few of those who can easily put the plans into action. You will see the brighter side of life and learn to accept things as they are. Self-satisfaction and inner peace backed by your new spiritual approach enables you to experience those emotions.

Lucky number - 10, 11

Lucky colour - Silver, Gold

Lucky alphabet - Ga, Sa, Sha, Sh

Rashi lord - Saturn

PISCES: (FEBRUARY 19- MARCH 20)

It is important for you to steer clear of the risks of stock market and gambling as the stars are not in your favour today. Later, however, you will find satisfaction in your business, but this might also be for the creative aspects of it. The satisfaction from this will prevent you from drafting new plans for the future.

Lucky number - 9, 12

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky alphabet - Da, Cha, Jha, Tha

Rashi lord - Jupiter

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here