Horoscope Today, June 9: Check out Daily Astrological Prediction for Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and Other Signs

Aries: (March 21- April 19)

You will be taking small but significant steps toward your long-term goals today. Beware of lowering energy that may compel you to seek closure on some topics. You may engage in a grounded conversation with someone today who will help you realise your goals.

Lucky number - 1, 8

Lucky colour - Red

Lucky Alphabet - A, L, E

Rashi lord - Mangal

Taurus: (April 20- May 20)

If you have been putting in the hard work on a project, today is the day when you will be witnessing its progress in its real form. You will exhibit strong self-discipline during this time however, try not to exert your energy too much.

Lucky number - 2, 7

Lucky colour - White

Lucky Alphabet - Ba, Va, U

Rashi lord - Shukra (Venus)

Gemini: (May 21- June 20)

You may be too caught up with your thoughts and that may lead you to ignore what your body actually needs. Come back to reality and live in the present. Be kind to yourself and do not let your ambitions rule your daily life.

Lucky number - 3, 6

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky Alphabet - Ka, Chha, Gha

Rashi lord - Mercury

Cancer: (June 21- July 22)

Get off social media and any other activities today. Spend time with yourself and take your time to heal if you have been engaged in draining social activities.

Lucky number - 4

Lucky colour - Milky

Lucky Alphabet - Da, Ha

Rashi lord - Moon

Leo: (July 23- August 23)

You may be looking to end projects or certain arguments today. It is a good day to work on tasks that demand your complete mental attention.

Lucky number - 5

Lucky colour - Golden

Lucky Alphabet - Ma, Ta

Rashi lord - Sun

Virgo: (August 23- September 22)

In the work front, you may be receiving some new things your way. This means that you would have to end some habits that have outgrown you over time. There might be a need to restructure things.

Lucky number - 3, 8

Lucky colour - Green

Lucky Alphabet - Pa, Tha, Na

Rashi lord - Mercury

Libra: (September 23- October 22)

You are deeply focused on your career this time of the year. You may feel the need to rework your vision for professional goals today.

Lucky number - 2, 7

Lucky colour - White

Lucky Alphabet - Ra, Ta

Rashi lord - Venus

Scorpio: (October 23- November 21)

Your emotional world needs balance today. Analyze and introspect to realise what it is that needs to be worked on when it comes to your emotions.

Lucky number - 1, 8

Lucky colour - Red

Lucky Alphabet - Na, Ya

Rashi lord - Mars

Sagittarius: (November 22- December 21)

For new beginnings to happen you have to let go of past events that you continue to go back to. There may be a serious conversation regarding your future plans today.

Lucky number - 9, 12

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky Alphabet - Bha, Dha, Pha, Dha

Rashi lord - Jupiter

Capricorn: (December 22- January 19)

Give your body the rest that it needs today, even if you feel that you can do it all. Stay grounded and practical about your goals for today.

Lucky number - 10, 11

Lucky colour - Cyan

Lucky Alphabet - Kha, Ja

Rashi lord - Saturn

Aquarius: (January 20- February 18)

Let go of old practices or skills that no longer serve your creative purpose. Today you can channel your energy to complete a pending work long overdue.

Lucky number - 10, 11

Lucky colour - Cyan

Lucky Alphabet - Ga, Sa, Sha, Sh

Rashi lord - Saturn

Pisces: (February 19- March 20)

If you have been carrying any emotional baggage regarding some close relationships, today is the day you release it. Face your fears and restructure your personal boundaries today

Lucky number - 9, 12

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky Alphabet - Da, Cha, Jha, Tha

Rashi lord - Jupiter

