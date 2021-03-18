Horoscope Today, March 18, 2021: Gemini Will Have An Emotional Day; See What Others Have in Store

Aries: You will choose the approach for your work audaciously and churn out fancy ideas. As the day progresses, you will feel disoriented. It is highly recommended for you to take a break to re-energise yourself.

Taurus: You will be in a mood to engage in business activities like launching a new venture. Haste makes waste caution your stars. It is advised for you to hold your horses to be able to plan out your projects meticulously.

Gemini: You will be feeling highly emotional today. When it comes to dealing with people, you need to rein in your emotions. There will be a few people you come across today who will reciprocate your feelings with matching ardour.

Cancer: You are likely to strive to strike a balance between your professional and personal life. While your time with family will be peaceful and soothing, work will be interesting and stimulating.

Leo: Today is going to be one of those super energetic and enthusiastic days. You will have the best time socialising with friends and loved ones. Indulge in it as it is a great day for social occasions.

Virgo: A strong probability that you will keep a calm head on your shoulders in the face of adversity is foreseen today. You can expect some good returns or much awaited results later in the day. New relationships can find a space in your life today.

Libra: Unease and nervousness can stem from mostly superficial and thin-skinned issues. Matters relating to rules and regulations will demand your attention at work today. Evening will turn out to be better as you unwind by indulging in art.

Scorpio: You are likely to get irritated and infuriated today so keep a lid placed tightly on your anger else it may cause irreconcilable differences. Avoid unnecessary complications and confrontations at work.

Sagittarius: You may turn to your family for happiness today. But your soul is looking for more. You may run into a thrilling love prospect today who you might indulge in some adventurous activity with. This could also be the beginning of a platonic love affair.

Capricorn: Pressure at work may take a toll on you but you will overcome all challenges and excel in whatever endeavours you undertake. You will find support and motivation at home as members of the family will be exceedingly understanding of your actions.

Aquarius: You are feeling a strong urge to act so when you take part in an initiative, you will come out a winner. Heavy-duty work later in the day, may take a toll on you. You should find help in music etc to unwind and relax.

Pisces: You are likely to have a hectic day at work, and weather is not the reason. You will try your best to get your views across and by the second half you will have the energy to argue against your boss. An action-filled and lovely evening with your heartthrob will be the best way to seal the day to a close.