Horoscope Today, March 19, 2021: Virgo will Shine Today, Know About Your Zodiac Sign

Aries: Your schedule has become so busy. You are only realising now that you have not been giving enough attention to your family. It will now take immense effort from you to make it up to them.

Taurus: Your vision will have a touch of jealousy as you are likely to be invariably drawn to money. Fortune is in your favour so relish the taste of financial power. You are likely to get swindled but your haggling skills will come to your rescue.

Gemini: You will be busy safeguarding other’s emotions and it is in your own interest. You will be away from your family for most part of the day. A successful career will be the main thing on your mind.

Cancer: Your sugar-coated comments have a huge role to play in your methods. You have the ability to smell trouble from a distance and so, you will begin damage control procedure. The so-called moral brigade around you however is less likely to approve of your tactics.

Leo: Arguments will lead to further arguments today. Counter disagreements with agreements to avoid a breakdown. It is important to get people to agree with you but remember you must have the last laugh in all likelihood.

Virgo: You will exceedingly shine in all the endeavours you undertake today. Your dream of commencing business operations overseas is likely to come true today. You may pay more heed to your appearance, which will also considerably boost your morale.

Libra: Today is the perfect day to put your generous side on display. You want to extend a helping hand and give something back to the community. Flow in the spirit of pre-thanksgiving today. Giving is more fulfilling than taking.

Scorpio: A new joint venture will knock over your personal life and keep you on your toes. You may not be able to yield the results in correspondence to the efforts that you put in. Remember what they say about patience, that if everything in life came easy, then they would be undervalued.

Sagittarius: Be ready for some unsought and unwarranted advice. Don't overlook though as few suggestions can be worthy of consideration. However, remember that the last word rests in your hands and you should continue to look deep inside for the right verdict.

Capricorn: You may have sweated blood for an opportunity to pursue higher studies on foreign shores but met with disappointment. For those engaged in speculation, activities related to stock and shares may fetch substantial gains.

Aquarius: Work will pay rich dividends. A pat on the back is always a bonus, and with your record, you may be getting a lot of it. You may avoid from taking risks, but want to change that. You still need to figure out how you will fulfill your wish.

Pisces: Why argue when arguments lead nowhere. You can step back and watch them break a leg otherwise suffer the countless disasters for disagreeing with you. You might as well use your time more effectively.