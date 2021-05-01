Horoscope Today, May 1, 2021: Check Astrological Prediction for Leo, Scorpio, Pisces and Other Signs

Aries: (March 21- April 19)

You have the tools and the guidance to achieve your dreams and today you might receive a push in the right direction. Your work will be noticed and appreciated boosting your confidence.

Lucky number - 1, 8

Lucky colour - Red

Lucky Alphabet - Aa, Le, Ee

Rashi lord - Mangal

Taurus: (April 20- May 20)

Today you may feel the need to break away from the usual routine. Listen to what your heart desires and take a break to introspect and gain some clarity on what is clouding your mind.

Lucky number - 2, 7

Lucky colour - White

Lucky Alphabet - Ba, Va, U

Rashi lord - Shukra (Venus)

Gemini: (May 21- June 20)

It is time that you acknowledge your feelings or feelings of someone who shares an intimate relationship with you. You may also retrospect and realise how communication is key to solve any issue.

Lucky number - 3, 6

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky Alphabet - Ka, Chha, Gha

Rashi lord - Mercury

Cancer: (June 21- July 22)

As you examine a certain relationship, you may find that in its deepest layers lies an opportunity for you to breathe life into a dying partnership. You may also get interested in the world of metaphysical knowledge and try to enter the world of spirituality.

Lucky number - 4

Lucky colour - Milky

Lucky Alphabet - Da, Ha

Rashi lord - Moon

Leo: (July 23- August 23)

Your enterprising side will receive a positive boost. You will be working towards your ambitions and launching new projects as well.

Lucky number - 5

Lucky colour - Golden

Lucky Alphabet - Ma, Ta

Rashi lord - Sun

Virgo: (August 23- September 22)

Things may look irritable today. There may be incidents that will test your patience and bring out the not-so-pleasant side of you. Try to maintain your cool.

Lucky number - 3, 8

Lucky colour - Green

Lucky Alphabet - Pa, Tha, Na

Rashi lord - Mercury

Libra: (September 23- October 22)

Life may seem very slow for you at the moment, but remember you are still making steady progress. A relationship demands to be acknowledged and deep conversations await. The only option is to confront.

Lucky number - 2, 7

Lucky colour - White

Lucky Alphabet - Ra, Ta

Rashi lord - Venus

Scorpio: (October 23- November 21)

A certain relationship that you have will be facing a shift or an elevation. This will only happen when you get things off your chest and open up.

Lucky number - 1, 8

Lucky colour - Red

Lucky Alphabet - Na, Ya

Rashi lord - Mars

Sagittarius: (November 22- December 21)

It is a great day for you to finally start working on your dream project. New perspectives and financial security will provide a much-needed clarity and encouragement for you to venture out.

Lucky number - 9, 12

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky Alphabet - Bha, Dha, Pha, Dha

Rashi lord - Jupiter

Capricorn: (December 22- January 19)

Today is all about self care. Get back to that fitness routine that you may have given up on and show yourself some love. All this pampering may also bring you a chance for a fun evening with a romantic partner.

Lucky number - 10, 11

Lucky colour - Cyan

Lucky Alphabet - Kha, Ja

Rashi lord - Saturn

Aquarius: (January 20- February 18)

You need to take rest and process all the feelings that wash over you today. The only way out of a tough situation is by going through it and embracing everything that comes with it.

Lucky number - 10, 11

Lucky colour - Cyan

Lucky Alphabet - Ga, Sa, Sha, Sh

Rashi lord - Saturn

Pisces: (February 19- March 20)

You will be reaching out to some lost connections today. It is a good day to let your loved ones know what they mean to you. Spread love!

Lucky number - 9, 12

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky Alphabet - Da, Cha, Jha, Tha

Rashi lord - Jupiter

