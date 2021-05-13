Horoscope Today, May 13: Check out Daily Astrological Prediction for Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and Other Signs

Aries: (March 21- April 19)

You will slowly slip into the process of releasing the emotional baggage that you have been carrying for a while now. Embrace the quiet time and spend time with yourself. This is a healing period.

Lucky number - 1, 8

Lucky colour - Red

Lucky Alphabet - A, L, E

Rashi lord - Mangal

Taurus: (April 20- May 20)

You are entering a new phase of growth now. New connections and dreams are on their way. There might be a shift in your aspirations.

Lucky number - 2, 7

Lucky colour - White

Lucky Alphabet - Ba, Va, U

Rashi lord - Shukra (Venus)

Gemini: (May 21- June 20)

You will be making some big changes in your career. If you are not satisfied with your current job, then you may be switching your path onto something more exciting.

Lucky number - 3, 6

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky Alphabet - Ka, Chha, Gha

Rashi lord - Mercury

Cancer: (June 21- July 22)

You have to let go of the fear of losing and pursue your ambitions if you have to achieve something. Once you let go of the fear, the energy or growth will lead you to your dreams.

Lucky number - 4

Lucky colour - Milky

Lucky Alphabet - Da, Ha

Rashi lord - Moon

Leo: (July 23- August 23)

You will be moving on from past relationships that showed no signs of development. You are moving towards healthier opportunities and relationships and have certainly realized what you do not want.

Lucky number - 5

Lucky colour - Golden

Lucky Alphabet - Ma, Ta

Rashi lord - Sun

Virgo: (August 23- September 22)

You are entering a transformative period regarding relationships. There will be new romantic interests for those who are single. Those in relationship might work on their dynamic or move away.

Lucky number - 3, 8

Lucky colour - Green

Lucky Alphabet - Pa, Tha, Na

Rashi lord - Mercury

Libra: (September 23- October 22)

You are moving towards a healthier lifestyle and trying to inculcate supportive routines like mindfulness, open conversations, and much more.

Lucky number - 2, 7

Lucky colour - White

Lucky Alphabet - Ra, Ta

Rashi lord - Venus

Scorpio: (October 23- November 21)

You are entering a phase where your work will be noticed and if you are single then putting yourself out there would get you some attention.

Lucky number - 1, 8

Lucky colour - Red

Lucky Alphabet - Na, Ya

Rashi lord - Mars

Sagittarius: (November 22- December 21)

This can be an emotionally intense period for you. You will be well aware of your feelings and your relationship with your family. There might be an opportunity where you’d have to move to a new place.

Lucky number - 9, 12

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky Alphabet - Bha, Dha, Pha, Dha

Rashi lord - Jupiter

Capricorn: (December 22- January 19)

Opportunities regarding educational growth or self-expression will be presented to you today. You are ready to explore something new.

Lucky number - 10, 11

Lucky colour - Cyan

Lucky Alphabet - Kha, Ja

Rashi lord - Saturn

Aquarius: (January 20- February 18)

You may be working on ideas regarding how to increase your income. Use your skills and talents to move in this direction.

Lucky number - 10, 11

Lucky colour - Cyan

Lucky Alphabet - Ga, Sa, Sha, Sh

Rashi lord - Saturn

Pisces: (February 19- March 20)

You will be emerging out of the solitary period in which you have been spending working on yourself today. There will be new projects and ideas that you may be working on.

Lucky number - 9, 12

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky Alphabet - Da, Cha, Jha, Tha

Rashi lord - Jupiter

