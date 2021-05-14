Horoscope Today, May 14: Check out Daily Astrological Prediction for Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and Other Signs

Aries: (March 21- April 19)

You might be reminiscing about some old conversations that left a deep impact on you. You might resort to your escapist tendencies to not face the issue.

Lucky number - 1, 8

Lucky colour - Red

Lucky Alphabet - A, L, E

Rashi lord - Mangal

Taurus: (April 20- May 20)

You may have some struggle in concentrating on your work today. To avoid serious matters, you might go on to splurge. In the romantic sphere, you might be reconsidering if there is a liking for someone.

Lucky number - 2, 7

Lucky colour - White

Lucky Alphabet - Ba, Va, U

Rashi lord - Shukra (Venus)

Gemini: (May 21- June 20)

You might be shifting your focus to your physical health today. Go on that fitness regime that you have been planning to work on.

Lucky number - 3, 6

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky Alphabet - Ka, Chha, Gha

Rashi lord - Mercury

Cancer: (June 21- July 22)

You are looking for some time alone so that you can ponder on how a few events have unfolded in your recent past. Give yourself time and you will come back stronger.

Lucky number - 4

Lucky colour - Milky

Lucky Alphabet - Da, Ha

Rashi lord - Moon

Leo: (July 23- August 23)

There is nodoubt that you are working on you long-term goals these days, however, today’s energy might force you to take a step back and just relax.

Lucky number - 5

Lucky colour - Golden

Lucky Alphabet - Ma, Ta

Rashi lord - Sun

Virgo: (August 23- September 22)

Your ambitious side has taken full control of you today. Do not get too lost in the process because you might get delusional about your goals. Talk to a friend who can bring you back to reality.

Lucky number - 3, 8

Lucky colour - Green

Lucky Alphabet - Pa, Tha, Na

Rashi lord - Mercury

Libra: (September 23- October 22)

You are embracing your ideal side today, by making plans of escaping to a dreamy land and having the time of your life. There is no harm in that but remember the realities too.

Lucky number - 2, 7

Lucky colour - White

Lucky Alphabet - Ra, Ta

Rashi lord - Venus

Scorpio: (October 23- November 21)

You will be addressing an issue regarding your romantic or intimate relationship with someone. In the professional front,you are very much aware of the realities and taking practical decisions.

Lucky number - 1, 8

Lucky colour - Red

Lucky Alphabet - Na, Ya

Rashi lord - Mars

Sagittarius: (November 22- December 21)

You will be having an emotionally healing conversation with someone who is involved in an intimate relationship with you.

Lucky number - 9, 12

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky Alphabet - Bha, Dha, Pha, Dha

Rashi lord - Jupiter

Capricorn: (December 22- January 19)

You will be making some remarkable strides in the job front, however, you may have to deal with some distractions. You will also be listening to your spiritual side and practicing mindfulness.

Lucky number - 10, 11

Lucky colour - Cyan

Lucky Alphabet - Kha, Ja

Rashi lord - Saturn

Aquarius: (January 20- February 18)

Today you are in no mood for serious work. Creative projects and fun activities are calling out to you. Do not ignore these calls.

Lucky number - 10, 11

Lucky colour - Cyan

Lucky Alphabet - Ga, Sa, Sha, Sh

Rashi lord - Saturn

Pisces: (February 19- March 20)

You are reconnecting with some of your most intimate relationships, from family members to friends. There might be a deep emotional talk with someone.

Lucky number - 9, 12

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky Alphabet - Da, Cha, Jha, Tha

Rashi lord - Jupiter

