Horoscope Today, May 15: Check out Daily Astrological Prediction for Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and Other Signs

Aries: (March 21- April 19)

You might be considering taking a break from hectic schedule. There needs to be a revaluation of how you should go about your professional goals.

Lucky number - 1, 8

Lucky colour - Red

Lucky Alphabet - A, L, E

Rashi lord - Mangal

Taurus: (April 20- May 20)

It has been hard for you to open up about your emotions, however, this may change today as you bring out your vulnerable side. You might be compelled to take an action on a decision that you have been avoiding.

Lucky number - 2, 7

Lucky colour - White

Lucky Alphabet - Ba, Va, U

Rashi lord - Shukra (Venus)

Gemini: (May 21- June 20)

You may be facing some struggles when it comes to being productive today. Some financial issues will also beckon you.

Lucky number - 3, 6

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky Alphabet - Ka, Chha, Gha

Rashi lord - Mercury

Cancer: (June 21- July 22)

You might not be feeling your best today, people or some incidents throughout the day may test your patience. Maintain your calm.

Lucky number - 4

Lucky colour - Milky

Lucky Alphabet - Da, Ha

Rashi lord - Moon

Leo: (July 23- August 23)

You might be releasing the tension that you have bottled up throughout the week. Prioritise yourself today and indulge in some self-care.

Lucky number - 5

Lucky colour - Golden

Lucky Alphabet - Ma, Ta

Rashi lord - Sun

Virgo: (August 23- September 22)

Do not let self-criticism get the best of you today. Look at things from a different perspective and be kind to yourself.

Lucky number - 3, 8

Lucky colour - Green

Lucky Alphabet - Pa, Tha, Na

Rashi lord - Mercury

Libra: (September 23- October 22)

You are deeply concerned about the path you have been pursuing to achieve your goals. Take a step back and reconsider some of your decisions.

Lucky number - 2, 7

Lucky colour - White

Lucky Alphabet - Ra, Ta

Rashi lord - Venus

Scorpio: (October 23- November 21)

You may feel frustrated or defeated today. To overcome this,take a look at how far you have come and consider the practicality of your situation.

Lucky number - 1, 8

Lucky colour - Red

Lucky Alphabet - Na, Ya

Rashi lord - Mars

Sagittarius: (November 22- December 21)

If you are planning to take an important decision, practice patience and contemplate both its pros and cons. There might be some disagreements with your partner.

Lucky number - 9, 12

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky Alphabet - Bha, Dha, Pha, Dha

Rashi lord - Jupiter

Capricorn: (December 22- January 19)

You are prone to react aggressively today. There might be some conversations or incidents that may provoke you.

Lucky number - 10, 11

Lucky colour - Cyan

Lucky Alphabet - Kha, Ja

Rashi lord - Saturn

Aquarius: (January 20- February 18)

You may feel like you have hit a dead-end today, however, that is not the case. You just need to try different methods and ways.

Lucky number - 10, 11

Lucky colour - Cyan

Lucky Alphabet - Ga, Sa, Sha, Sh

Rashi lord - Saturn

Pisces: (February 19- March 20)

Be prepared for some unexpected emotional spurts of energy from you or someone around you. Practice patience.

Lucky number - 9, 12

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky Alphabet - Da, Cha, Jha, Tha

Rashi lord - Jupiter

