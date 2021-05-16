Horoscope Today, May 16: Check out Daily Astrological Prediction for Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and Other Signs

Aries

It will be a promising and optimistic day perfect to complete all the pending works. You might channelize your energy towards something creative or venturing into new professional projects.

Lucky number - 1, 8

Lucky colour - Red

Lucky Alphabet - A, L, E

Rashi lord - Mangal

Taurus

Today is the day to let off all your inhibition regarding the complex thoughts gripping your mind. You will speak freely today, and make a great impact on others. You may expect loving communications from people who are distant.

Lucky number - 2, 7

Lucky colour - White

Lucky Alphabet - Ba, Va, U

Rashi lord – Shukra (Venus)

Gemini

It will be an extremely competitive day for you to accelerate your quest for doing something eventful. Get ready to splurge as a small amount of money such as a gift, dividend, or bonus might come your way.

Lucky number – 3, 6

Lucky colour – Yellow

Lucky Alphabet - Ka, Chha, Gha

Rashi lord – Budh (Mercury)

Cancer

Today is the day to flaunt your social skills and be the star of the social events. You should feel and look great today as you are brimming with charm and joviality. It is a promising day to increase your social circle as you may expect numerous invitation coming your way.

Lucky number – 4

Lucky colour – Milky

Lucky Alphabet - Da, Ha

Rashi lord – Moon

Leo

As you desire to revolutionise the world as strong as ever, today is the day to generate some path-breaking ideas as you will be high on psychic abilities and imagination. Remember, ideas have a tendency to wane with the same speed with which they wax, so it’s important to jot them down.

Lucky number - 5

Lucky colour - Golden

Lucky Alphabet - Ma, Ta

Rashi lord - Sun

Virgo

You will emerge stronger today. With the help of your reasoning abilities and logic,you will be able to achieve the trickiest of works today.

Lucky number - 3, 8

Lucky colour - Green

Lucky Alphabet - Pa, Tha, Na

Rashi lord - Mercury

Libra

You will play the peace maker today. You will be in charge of handling disputes at work. It is an auspicious day to embark upon new ventures and make successful negotiations.

Lucky number - 2, 7

Lucky colour - White

Lucky Alphabet - Ra, Ta

Rashi lord - Venus

Scorpio

You might experience work pressure today, but thanks to your patience, you will be able to handle it well.

Lucky number - 1, 8

Lucky colour - Red

Lucky Alphabet - Na, Ya

Rashi lord - Mars

Sagittarius

You are likely to feel rush of love as cupid has strung his bow and aimed at you. You would want to pursue a romantic encounter with the special person in your life.

Lucky number - 9, 12

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky Alphabet - Bha, Dha, Pha, Dha

Rashi lord - Jupiter

Capricorn

It is a busy day for you, Capricorn as you will find it difficult to steal even a minute from your schedule. But all the hard efforts will be paid off by the end of the day.

Lucky number - 10, 11

Lucky colour - Cyan

Lucky Alphabet - Kha, Ja

Rashi lord - Saturn

Aquarius

Today is an ideal day for bringing your creative thoughts to life. Your ideas are bang on target. Take a step forward and begin realising your long loved goal.

Lucky number - 10, 11

Lucky colour - Cyan

Lucky Alphabet - Ga, Sa, Sha, Sh

Rashi lord - Saturn

Pisces

The day will bring you a lot of appreciation in work as you will do wonders with your presentation skills. Your naturally loving nature gets a boost, so try to schedule alone time with your special person.

Lucky number - 9, 12

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky Alphabet - Da, Cha, Jha, Tha

Rashi lord - Jupiter

