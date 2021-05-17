Horoscope Today, May 17: Check out Daily Astrological Prediction for Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and Other Signs

Aries: (March 21- April 19)

You are brimming with ideas and will be ready to share them with anyone who wants to benefit from them.

Lucky number - 1, 8

Lucky colour - Red

Lucky alphabet - A, L, E

Rashi lord - Mangal

Taurus: (April 20- May 20)

You may not be willing to confront unpleasant situations today and something at the back of your mind will grip you with its complexity.

Lucky number - 2, 7

Lucky colour - White

Lucky alphabet - Ba, Va, U

Rashi lord - Shukra (Venus)

Gemini: (May 21- June 20)

You will be able to productively utilise your energy in your work and take up projects dear to your heart.

Lucky number - 3, 6

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky alphabet - Ka, Chha, Gha

Rashi lord - Mercury

Cancer: (June 21- July 22)

Your convictions will get the better of other people’s vindictiveness, and your colleagues will come around to your viewpoints. But don’t take any critical decision without prior approval.

Lucky number - 4

Lucky colour - Milky

Lucky alphabet - Da, Ha

Rashi lord - Moon

Leo: (July 23- August 23)

You will indulge in some important discussions with your family members and clarify some matters. You need to approach issues without prejudices.

Lucky number - 5

Lucky colour - Golden

Lucky alphabet - Ma, Ta

Rashi lord - Sun

Virgo: (August 23- September 22)

There are some monetary benefits on the cards. You are advised to take good care of your health.

Lucky number - 3, 8

Lucky colour - Green

Lucky Alphabet - Pa, Tha, Na

Rashi lord - Mercury

Libra: (September 23- October 22)

The day will be full of small and large worries that will trouble you. To gain mental peace it is advised that you spend time mediating or doing yoga.

Lucky number - 2, 7

Lucky colour - White

Lucky alphabet - Ra, Ta

Rashi lord - Venus

Scorpio: (October 23- November 21)

Businessmen are likely to earn good profits. However, more profits may also lead to more product related expenditure.

Lucky number - 1, 8

Lucky colour - Red

Lucky Alphabet - Na, Ya

Rashi lord - Mars

Sagittarius: (November 22- December 21)

You will put in extra efforts at work and come out with flying colours. In the evening, you are in a mood to paint the town red.

Lucky number - 9, 12

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky alphabet - Bha, Dha, Pha, Dha

Rashi lord - Jupiter

Capricorn: (December 22- January 19)

There are a number of problems which make you think that the day will not be very fruitful. But, luck is favouring you and it will show in every project or assignment you undertake.

Lucky number - 10, 11

Lucky colour - Cyan

Lucky alphabet - Kha, Ja

Rashi lord - Saturn

Aquarius: (January 20- February 18)

If Plan A is not working, put Plan B into gear. You can also ask for help from somebody who is experienced and good at organising. Asking for directions, it will save your precious time.

Lucky number - 10, 11

Lucky colour - Cyan

Lucky alphabet - Ga, Sa, Sha, Sh

Rashi lord - Saturn

Pisces: (February 19- March 20)

You will begin your day thinking about household matters and problems. By afternoon it will appear as though you have found a solution. Take all important decisions in the afternoon.

Lucky number - 9, 12

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky alphabet - Da, Cha, Jha, Tha

Rashi lord - Jupiter

