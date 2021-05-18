Horoscope Today, May 18: Check out Daily Astrological Prediction for Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and Other Signs

Aries

Slow down, think and reflect on your own before you make an important decision. Take one step at a time and make sure that you are not in a rush. You will spend time with your family and will also show a logical approach to situations.

Lucky number - 1, 8

Lucky colour - Red

Lucky Alphabet - A, L, E

Rashi lord - Mars

Doing some yoga and exercise will help you in staying refreshed and people’s trust in you will continue. Chances of success in court-related matters are high.

Lucky number - 2, 7

Lucky colour - White

Lucky Alphabet - Ba, Va, U

Rashi lord - Venus

Gemini

It is a good day on all fronts. New sources of wealth and an excellent relationship with partners will be formed today. You will also succeed in your work, however, it is advised that you stay beware of opponents.

Lucky number - 3, 6

Lucky colour – Yellow

Lucky Alphabet - Ka, Chha, Gha

Rashi lord – Mercury

Cancer

Development in business is likely and if you are attempting to go abroad for studies, things will seem to work out in your favour. You will get correct guidance from people.

Lucky number - 4

Lucky colour – Milky

Lucky Alphabet - Da, Ha

Rashi lord – Moon

Leo

You need to be slightly more careful today, as there are chances of you getting in disputes. The health of the children in your family may all be a cause of your worry.

Lucky number - 5

Lucky colour - Golden

Lucky Alphabet - Ma, Ta

Rashi lord - Sun

Virgo

You can expect good news from the maternal end and problems at work will get sorted. Beware, online games might end up distracting you.

Lucky number - 3, 8

Lucky colour - Green

Lucky Alphabet - Pa, Tha, Na

Rashi lord - Mercury

Libra

It is a good day for you to make plans about developing your business. You will take part in intellectual activities. Make sure that you do not get carried and ignore your studies.

Lucky number - 2, 7

Lucky colour - White

Lucky Alphabet - Ra, Ta

Rashi lord - Venus

Scorpio

Don’t get bogged down by the doubts in your mind. Remember to care for the elderly. You are doing well and things will end up in your favour.

Lucky number - 1, 8

Lucky colour - Red

Lucky Alphabet - Na, Ya

Rashi lord - Mars

Sagittarius

There are chances that you might end up upsetting your partner. A feeling of benevolence will persist and chances of you making enemies is also high. Do not rush, take it one thing at a time.

Lucky number - 9, 12

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky Alphabet - Bha, Dha, Pha, Dha

Rashi lord - Jupiter

Capricorn

Success is on its way for you in terms of business. Have faith in your partner and spend some quality time. Love will surround you today, from all sides.

Lucky number - 10, 11

Lucky colour - Cyan

Lucky Alphabet - Kha, Ja

Rashi lord - Saturn

Aquarius

Your financial position will remain strong and chances of enjoying your luxuries are also high. You will be supported by your colleagues at work.

Lucky number - 10, 11

Lucky colour - Cyan

Lucky Alphabet - Ga, Sa, Sha, Sh

Rashi lord - Saturn

Pisces

Your influence at large will increase and chances of you catching up with a friend over phone are high. In terms of household work, your children will help. Further, you will also be highly inspired by other people.

Lucky number - 9, 12

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky Alphabet - Da, Cha, Jha, Tha

Rashi lord - Jupiter

