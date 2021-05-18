Horoscope Today, May 18: Check out Daily Astrological Prediction for Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and Other Signs

Aries
Slow down, think and reflect on your own before you make an important decision. Take one step at a time and make sure that you are not in a rush. You will spend time with your family and will also show a logical approach to situations.
- Lucky number - 1, 8
- Lucky colour - Red
- Lucky Alphabet - A, L, E
- Rashi lord - Mars
Taurus
Doing some yoga and exercise will help you in staying refreshed and people’s trust in you will continue. Chances of success in court-related matters are high.
- Lucky number - 2, 7
- Lucky colour - White
- Lucky Alphabet - Ba, Va, U
- Rashi lord - Venus
Gemini
It is a good day on all fronts. New sources of wealth and an excellent relationship with partners will be formed today. You will also succeed in your work, however, it is advised that you stay beware of opponents.
- Lucky number - 3, 6
- Lucky colour – Yellow
- Lucky Alphabet - Ka, Chha, Gha
- Rashi lord – Mercury
Cancer
Development in business is likely and if you are attempting to go abroad for studies, things will seem to work out in your favour. You will get correct guidance from people.
- Lucky number - 4
- Lucky colour – Milky
- Lucky Alphabet - Da, Ha
- Rashi lord – Moon
Leo
You need to be slightly more careful today, as there are chances of you getting in disputes. The health of the children in your family may all be a cause of your worry.
- Lucky number - 5
- Lucky colour - Golden
- Lucky Alphabet - Ma, Ta
- Rashi lord - Sun
Virgo
You can expect good news from the maternal end and problems at work will get sorted. Beware, online games might end up distracting you.
- Lucky number - 3, 8
- Lucky colour - Green
- Lucky Alphabet - Pa, Tha, Na
- Rashi lord - Mercury
Libra
It is a good day for you to make plans about developing your business. You will take part in intellectual activities. Make sure that you do not get carried and ignore your studies.
- Lucky number - 2, 7
- Lucky colour - White
- Lucky Alphabet - Ra, Ta
- Rashi lord - Venus
Scorpio
Don’t get bogged down by the doubts in your mind. Remember to care for the elderly. You are doing well and things will end up in your favour.
- Lucky number - 1, 8
- Lucky colour - Red
- Lucky Alphabet - Na, Ya
- Rashi lord - Mars
Sagittarius
There are chances that you might end up upsetting your partner. A feeling of benevolence will persist and chances of you making enemies is also high. Do not rush, take it one thing at a time.
- Lucky number - 9, 12
- Lucky colour - Yellow
- Lucky Alphabet - Bha, Dha, Pha, Dha
- Rashi lord - Jupiter
Capricorn
Success is on its way for you in terms of business. Have faith in your partner and spend some quality time. Love will surround you today, from all sides.
- Lucky number - 10, 11
- Lucky colour - Cyan
- Lucky Alphabet - Kha, Ja
- Rashi lord - Saturn
Aquarius
Your financial position will remain strong and chances of enjoying your luxuries are also high. You will be supported by your colleagues at work.
- Lucky number - 10, 11
- Lucky colour - Cyan
- Lucky Alphabet - Ga, Sa, Sha, Sh
- Rashi lord - Saturn
Pisces
Your influence at large will increase and chances of you catching up with a friend over phone are high. In terms of household work, your children will help. Further, you will also be highly inspired by other people.
- Lucky number - 9, 12
- Lucky colour - Yellow
- Lucky Alphabet - Da, Cha, Jha, Tha
- Rashi lord - Jupiter
