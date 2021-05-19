Horoscope Today, May 19: Check out Daily Astrological Prediction for Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and Other Signs

Aries: (March 21- April 19)

Rely on your analytical skills and trust your abilities in your career or studies. Your confidence will be tested today. However, don’t worry and stay positive as this shall pass too.

Lucky number - 1, 8

Lucky colour - Red

Lucky Alphabet - A, L, E

Rashi lord - Mangal

Taurus: (April 20- May 20)

You will come with new creative business ideas and will get appreciated for it. The stars indicate that you may be interested in pursuing some kind of training. Avoid log journeys.

Lucky number - 2, 7

Lucky colour - White

Lucky Alphabet - Ba, Va, U

Rashi lord - Shukra (Venus)

Gemini: (May 21- June 20)

Sharing your personal belongings with someone else may make you a little angry, even jealous perhaps. Visiting a religious place may help you restore your peace of mind. Your health will also be better than before.

Lucky number - 3, 6

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky Alphabet - Ka, Chha, Gha

Rashi lord - Mercury

Cancer: (June 21- July 22)

You might face some minor ailments. Avoid eating very cold items and rely on a healthy diet. You will help others in tackling their problems. Also, be polite towards your life partner.

Lucky number - 4

Lucky colour - Milky

Lucky Alphabet - Da, Ha

Rashi lord - Moon

Leo: (July 23- August 23)

It’s time to be a little serious about your career. You will try to improve yourself today and will be inspired to take on some challenging projects.

Lucky number - 5

Lucky color - Golden

Lucky Alphabet - Ma, Ta

Rashi lord - Sun

Virgo: (August 23- September 22)

You will impress a member of the opposite sex later today with your charm. Pending work will be finished today. You will get excellent results in business.

Lucky number - 3, 8

Lucky colour - Green

Lucky Alphabet - Pa, Tha, Na

Rashi lord - Mercury

Libra: (September 23- October 22)

You will use your creative and artistic skills in decorating and renovating your home and you will be appreciated for this. However, later in the evening, you want to spend some time all alone.

Lucky number - 2, 7

Lucky colour - White

Lucky Alphabet - Ra, Ta

Rashi lord - Venus

Scorpio: (October 23- November 21)

Social recognition and prestige are on the cards today for Scorpio. You will put in your best efforts to kick-start your new business ventures or you can plan big investments in the business. Love will surround you from all sides.

Lucky number - 1, 8

Lucky colour - Red

Lucky Alphabet - Na, Ya

Rashi lord - Mars

Sagittarius: (November 22- December 21)

Today seems to be a favourable day for you as your innovative ideas for new projects will receive compliments from your boss and colleagues. However, there are chances that you may have to compromise on your family life today.

Lucky number - 9, 12

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky Alphabet - Bha, Dha, Pha, Dha

Rashi lord - Jupiter

Capricorn: (December 22- January 19)

Consider all the pros and cons before taking any step. Career issues will hover your mind throughout the day. However, you will get to spend some quality time with your near and dear ones by the end of the day.

Lucky number - 10, 11

Lucky colour - Cyan

Lucky Alphabet - Kha, Ja

Rashi lord - Saturn

Aquarius: (January 20- February 18)

Things will work as per your plan and you will be left with more spare time. Utilize the spare time for doing the things that you like or you are planning to do for a long time.

Lucky number - 10, 11

Lucky colour - Cyan

Lucky Alphabet - Ga, Sa, Sha, Sh

Rashi lord - Saturn

Pisces: (February 19- March 20)

Success is on its way in terms of money. You might get a raise in salary. You will be involved in religious discussions today. You will get victory in legal matters. Your stars suggest not to make any decision in haste.

Lucky number - 9, 12

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky Alphabet - Da, Cha, Jha, Tha

Rashi lord - Jupiter

