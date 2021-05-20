Horoscope Today, May 20: Check out Daily Astrological Prediction for Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and Other Signs

Aries: (March 21- April 19)

You will be focusing on self-care and making some positive changes in your routine. Mental health and skill development may become your priority.

Lucky number - 1, 8

Lucky colour - Red

Lucky Alphabet - A, L, E

Rashi lord - Mangal

Taurus: (April 20- May 20)

You will be focusing on your financial matters and rediscovering what matters to you the most. New avenues of earning income may open up.

Lucky number - 2, 7

Lucky colour - White

Lucky Alphabet - Ba, Va, U

Rashi lord - Shukra (Venus)

Gemini: (May 21- June 20)

As the Gemini season begins, you celebrate your achievements and embrace all that makes you who you are.

Lucky number - 3, 6

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky Alphabet - Ka, Chha, Gha

Rashi lord - Mercury

Cancer: (June 21- July 22)

You may not feel like attending any social interaction. Solitude and introspection are making their way towards you. Take this time to connect with yourself.

Lucky number - 4

Lucky colour - Milky

Lucky Alphabet - Da, Ha

Rashi lord - Moon

Leo: (July 23- August 23)

All your hard workwill be paying off today. It is time for your to relax and celebrate your journey so far.

Lucky number - 5

Lucky colour - Golden

Lucky Alphabet - Ma, Ta

Rashi lord - Sun

Virgo: (August 23- September 22)

The time you have been spending on planning your long-term goals has given you an idea of how you want to go ahead. Follow your instincts for they know the way.

Lucky number - 3, 8

Lucky colour - Green

Lucky Alphabet - Pa, Tha, Na

Rashi lord - Mercury

Libra: (September 23- October 22)

You may be compelled to look at the practical side of your relationship building process. Step back and take a look at the larger picture to see how you and your partner’s goals differ and may clash.

Lucky number - 2, 7

Lucky colour - White

Lucky Alphabet - Ra, Ta

Rashi lord - Venus

Scorpio: (October 23- November 21)

Your thirst to explore the deepest parts of emotional relationships may lead you to bring a transformation in your current romantic relationship.

Lucky number - 1, 8

Lucky colour - Red

Lucky Alphabet - Na, Ya

Rashi lord - Mars

Sagittarius: (November 22- December 21)

You may be taking a break from all the hard work that you have been putting in for quite some time now. You may want to put yourself out there if you are looking for romantic relationships.

Lucky number - 9, 12

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky Alphabet - Bha, Dha, Pha, Dha

Rashi lord - Jupiter

Capricorn: (December 22- January 19)

You are focusing on your health and relationships that matter to you. You have realised what makes you happy and now the journey begins.

Lucky number - 10, 11

Lucky colour - Cyan

Lucky Alphabet - Kha, Ja

Rashi lord - Saturn

Aquarius: (January 20- February 18)

After figuring out your footing in crucial family matters and relationships, you have finally found the space to spread your wings and work on what makes you happy.

Lucky number - 10, 11

Lucky colour - Cyan

Lucky Alphabet - Ga, Sa, Sha, Sh

Rashi lord - Saturn

Pisces: (February 19- March 20)

If you have been keeping busy, now is the time to slow things down and establish firm connections with people who matter to you.

Lucky number - 9, 12

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky Alphabet - Da, Cha, Jha, Tha

Rashi lord - Jupiter

