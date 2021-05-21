Horoscope Today, May 21: Keen to Find Out What’s in Store for You This Friday?

Aries: (March 21- April 19)

Confidence is at your peak today. You will be brimming with positivity, and spreading good vibes. Intimacy with loved one is on the cards.

However, be mindful about making hasty decisions and promises. Try to accumulate information and then only make a decision.

Lucky number – 1, 8

Lucky colour – Red

Lucky Alphabet – A, L, E

Rashi lord – Mangal Taurus: (April 20- May 20)

A great day to power your finances, make money-related decisions. Trust your ideas. Do not be extravagant. Spend on food, gas and delay making significant decisions.

Lucky number – 2, 7

Lucky colour – White

Lucky Alphabet – Ba, Va, U

Rashi lord – Shukra (Venus) Gemini: (May 21- June 20)

You will be highly energetic today. A terrific day to make things happen as you will be charged up with determination and discipline at the same time. Be wary of extensive shopping.

Lucky number – 3, 6

Lucky colour – Yellow

Lucky Alphabet – Ka, Chha, Gha

Rashi lord – Mercury Cancer: (June 21- July 22)

Generosity and positivity are 2 prominent aspects in your chart today. You will find yourself caring and being sympathetic towards others. Someone in need might get help from you.

Lucky number – 4

Lucky colour – Milky

Lucky Alphabet – Da, Ha

Rashi lord – Moon Leo: (July 23- August 23)

You will be confident and at the helm of things today. Taking lead, organising online or in-person meetings, persuading others to do your bidding, you will find yourself in absolute control.

Lucky number – 5

Lucky colour – Golden

Lucky Alphabet – Ma, Ta

Rashi lord – Sun Virgo: (August 23- September 22)

With Sun at the top of your chart and moon as your sign, it is a great day to be in an authoritative position. People will obey your orders. You will be beaming with confidence, today.

Lucky number – 3, 8

Lucky colour – Green

Lucky Alphabet – Pa, Tha, Na

Rashi lord – Mercury Libra: (September 23- October 22)

You are all set to explore new opportunities, learn and grow. A fantastic day to tap into your adventurous side and discover new things. Your enthusiasm will be at its peak.

Lucky number – 2, 7

Lucky colour – White

Lucky Alphabet – Ra, Ta

Rashi lord – Venus Scorpio: (October 23- November 21)

Your decision in financial matters will be sought today. It’s a great day to have your way around as your decisions will be favoured.

Lucky number – 1, 8

Lucky colour – Red

Lucky Alphabet – Na, Ya

Rashi lord – Mars Sagittarius: (November 22- December 21)

Right day to strengthen your bonds with partners and close friends. Your cheerful, infectious energy will make others delighted. Avoid spending too much or making hasty decisions.

Lucky number – 9, 12

Lucky colour – Yellow

Lucky Alphabet – Bha, Dha, Pa, Dha

Rashi lord – Jupiter Capricorn: (December 22- January 19)

A great start to the day with your energy levels soaring high. Chances of success in work is more in the morning. Health wise, it would be great. However, keep expectations low.

Lucky number – 10, 11

Lucky colour – Cyan

Lucky Alphabet – Kha, Ja

Rashi lord – Saturn Aquarius: (January 20- February 18)

You will find great satisfaction in spending time with kids, engaging in fun activities, sports events, social interactions. Romance is on the cards. You will be in a happy, playful mood today. Be careful with spending too much money.

Lucky number – 10, 11

Lucky colour – Cyan

Lucky Alphabet – Ga, Sa, Sha, Sh

Rashi lord – Saturn Pisces: (February 19- March 20)

A favourable day to win others on your side. Your skills at handling tasks at home or ability to engage in a fruitful discussion with family members will be very gratifying. Just be careful about buying unnecessary things.

Lucky number – 9, 12

Lucky colour – Yellow

Lucky Alphabet – Da, Cha, Jha, Tha

Rashi lord – Jupiter

