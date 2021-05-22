Horoscope Today, May 22: Check out Daily Astrological Prediction for Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and Other Signs

Aries: (March 21- April 19)

You will experience great health today. Finances look excellent for those involved in online business. Chances of stalled or obstructed goods being resold are high. Perfect day for romance. Your abilities will be appreciated by friends and family. Getting help from friends to resolve work at home seems to be on the card.

Lucky number – 1, 8

Lucky colour – Red

Lucky alphabet – A, L, E

Rashi lord – Mangal (Mars)

Taurus: (April 20- May 20)

A great time to explore new opportunities, and execute your plans. Issues regarding family will be sorted in no time today. Stay away from debates. Be wary of people who are disrespectful. Possibility of difference of opinion between couples.

Lucky number – 2, 7

Lucky colour – White

Lucky alphabet – Ba, Va, U

Rashi lord – Shukra (Venus)

Gemini: (May 21- June 20)

Great day to have your business relationships strengthened.

Your hard work will pay off. Those practicing law will get acknowledged at work. Finances look great. Stay away from confrontations. Anxiety about the future might bother you. Maintaining a calm mind is advisable.

Lucky number – 3, 6

Lucky colour – Yellow

Lucky alphabet – Ka, Chha, Gha

Rashi lord – Mercury (Budh)

Cancer: (June 21- July 22)

You are blessed with success in financial matters today. It’s a very auspicious day and the situation will be in your favour. Seniors will seek your advice. Relatives, friends will be highly supportive. Do consider sharing your woes with close friends as that might yield good results.

Lucky number – 4

Lucky colour – Milky

Lucky alphabet – Da, Ha

Rashi lord – Chandrama (Moon)

Leo: (July 23- August 23)

You will find yourself planning something special for future.

Spending time with friends, and socializing are on the card. Avoid getting into debates at home. Do your work without worrying too much. Your excessive eagerness might not be perceived well at work. Great opportunity for people involved in medical stores. Money for social causes might be donated.

Lucky number – 5

Lucky colour – Golden

Lucky alphabet – Ma, Ta

Rashi lord – Sun

Virgo: (August 23- September 22)

Finances look superb. Perfect opportunity to double your profits. Be fearless while doing business. You are likely to get appreciated by colleagues and loved ones. Marital relationship will strengthen. Good time for pursuing higher education.

Lucky number – 3, 8

Lucky colour – Green

Lucky alphabet – Pa, Tha, Na

Rashi lord – Mercury

Libra: (September 23- October 22)

Excellent time to expand your business, with your morale boosted and dedication at its peak. You will enjoy spending time with your siblings. Those that are unmarried are likely to get favorable marriage proposals. Take care of your digestion as acidity might be a problem.

Lucky number – 2, 7

Lucky colour – White

Lucky alphabet – Ra, Ta

Rashi lord – Venus

Scorpio: (October 23- November 21)

Good time for people who are into textile business. Hindrances on the path of higher education will be removed. Be careful with finances. Don’t randomly divulge personal information like tax, insurance, debts. Company of wise people is expected. You will experience a strong bond with relatives.

Lucky number – 1, 8

Lucky colour – Red

Lucky alphabet – Na, Ya

Rashi lord – Mars

Sagittarius: (November 22- December 21)

You will be at your best at persuading people to get what you want.

Foreign trade, buying or selling products will yield great results. You will find your attempt to better your social image, very fulfilling.

Lucky number – 9, 12

Lucky colour – Yellow

Lucky alphabet – Bha, Dha, Pa, Dha

Rashi lord – Jupiter

Capricorn: (December 22- January 19)

Problems related to family might be resolved. Trust your intuition. Try to be very specific in your communications. Take care of your health. Don’t be extravagant, or else you might have to borrow money. Stay away from conflicts with your mentor.

Lucky number – 10, 11

Lucky colour – Cyan

Lucky alphabet – Kha, Ja

Rashi lord – Saturn

Aquarius: (January 20- February 18)

Avoid fire, electrical equipment. Don’t be spendthrift. Take care of your father’s health and communicate with family, more. Good time to reflect and do some meditation.

Lucky number – 10, 11

Lucky colour – Cyan

Lucky alphabet – Ga, Sa, Sha, Sh

Rashi lord – Saturn

Pisces: (February 19- March 20)

A favorable day to start a new business venture. Your debts can be cleared today. Your equation with your superior will be amazing. A lovely day at the office and a sumptuous dinner await for you.

Lucky number – 9, 12

Lucky colour – Yellow

Lucky alphabet – Da, Cha, Jha, Tha

Rashi lord – Jupiter

