Horoscope Today, May 23: Check out Daily Astrological Prediction for Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and Other Signs

Aries: (March 21- April 19)

It will be a plain jane day for you. Things will go on as usual. You may be looking forward to a vacation, but some responsibilities will suddenly crop up and you will have to put your work on hold.

Lucky number - 1, 8

Lucky color - Red

Lucky Alphabet - A, L, E

Rashi lord - Mangal

Taurus: (April 20- May 20)

Your stars say you need to control your anger and excitement. However, there will be happiness and enthusiasm in your mind. There is a chance to get a big business contract offer. You might face some health problems like acidity.

Lucky number - 2, 7

Lucky color - White

Lucky Alphabet - Ba, Va, U

Rashi lord - Shukra (Venus)

Gemini: (May 21- June 20)

Your cards say your emotions will influence your choice between multiple alternatives. However, you need to carefully think about the pros and cons of any decision you make today.

Lucky number - 3, 6

Lucky color - Yellow

Lucky Alphabet - Ka, Chha, Gha

Rashi lord - Mercury

Cancer: (June 21- July 22)

Today, you might work on new schemes. However, it would be beneficial to consult experienced people. Those involved in import-export-related works will get benefitted.

Lucky number - 4

Lucky color - Milky

Lucky Alphabet - Da, Ha

Rashi lord - Moon

Leo: (July 23- August 23)

Today, you will not be able to reap the rewards of your hard work fully. You will feel a sense of responsibility and will try to solve the existing problems. However, stars say, you should take a break from all the worries that have been haunting you for some time now.

Lucky number - 5

Lucky color - Golden

Lucky Alphabet - Ma, Ta

Rashi lord - Sun

Virgo: (August 23- September 22)

You need to identify your worth in the realm of emotions, feelings, and sentiments. Your cards predict that the artist in you will flourish today.

Lucky number - 3, 8

Lucky color - Green

Lucky Alphabet - Pa, Tha, Na

Rashi lord - Mercury

Libra: (September 23- October 22)

If you are planning to go out, then today isn’t a good day to do so. Don’t trust rumors that come to you. Believe nothing you hear without checking it out or verifying it.

Lucky number - 2, 7

Lucky color - White

Lucky Alphabet - Ra, Ta

Rashi lord - Venus

Scorpio: (October 23- November 21)

Some unusual events could cause you to feel unhappy and contemplate some big changes. You need to focus a bit more on money matters. However, you should avoid starting anything new today.

Lucky number - 1, 8

Lucky color - Red

Lucky Alphabet - Na, Ya

Rashi lord - Mars

Sagittarius: (November 22- December 21)

You may feel restless and contemplate changes to your professional life due to the activities and people you are dealing with at your workplace. But don’t take any decision in haste and look at your options logically and practically.

Lucky number - 9, 12

Lucky color - Yellow

Lucky Alphabet - Bha, Dha, Pha, Dha

Rashi lord - Jupiter

Capricorn: (December 22- January 19)

Today, you will have a balanced day. Your spiritual and philosophical approach gives you inner peace. You might visit a holy place as well.

Lucky number - 10, 11

Lucky color - Cyan

Lucky Alphabet - Kha, Ja

Rashi lord - Saturn

Aquarius: (January 20- February 18)

You will be focusing on your target today. You will not waste your resource on something unfruitful and this will make your journey smoother and faster. Everyone around you will be left surprised by your spectacular performance.

Lucky number - 10, 11

Lucky color - Cyan

Lucky Alphabet - Ga, Sa, Sha, Sh

Rashi lord - Saturn

Pisces: (February 19- March 20)

Today will be a favorable day for you at the workplace as you coordinate with your colleagues and seniors to solve tough problems. You will get the desired outcomes for all the effort you put in.

Lucky number - 9, 12

Lucky color - Yellow

Lucky Alphabet - Da, Cha, Jha, Tha

Rashi lord - Jupiter

