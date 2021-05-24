Horoscope Today, May 24: Check out Daily Astrological Prediction for Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and Other Signs

Aries: (March 21- April 19)

Relationships with friends and relatives may feel strained today. But you can look forward to new friendships this evening.

Lucky number - 1, 8

Lucky colour - Red

Lucky Alphabet - A, L, E

Rashi lord - Mangal

Taurus: (April 20- May 20)

You have to put extra effort to control of your anger. Do not let it come in the way of your positivity towards life. You might get a big business contract offer. Some problems might occur during online payment.

Lucky number - 2, 7

Lucky colour - White

Lucky Alphabet - Ba, Va, U

Rashi lord - Shukra (Venus)

Gemini: (May 21- June 20)

If you have children, they will be a pampered lot today, says Ganesha. Your affection, however, may not have its desired impact. Children are known to be unpredictable, but keep an eye on their activities, especially today.

Lucky number - 3, 6

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky Alphabet - Ka, Chha, Gha

Rashi lord - Mercury

Cancer: (June 21- July 22)

At work, your ability to forge great partnerships will see to the success of one of your ambitious projects. However, you need to be careful before signing the contract.

Lucky number - 4

Lucky colour - Milky

Lucky Alphabet - Da, Ha

Rashi lord - Moon

Leo: (July 23- August 23)

Today, your pals may turn to you for help, and sure enough, you will be there to extend all the support you can

Lucky number - 5

Lucky colour - Golden

Lucky Alphabet - Ma, Ta

Rashi lord - Sun

Virgo: (August 23- September 22)

Achievement and accomplishment will be the highlights of the day. You will be recognised for your devotion to work and determination to succeed at your workplace.

Lucky number - 3, 8

Lucky colour - Green

Lucky Alphabet - Pa, Tha, Na

Rashi lord - Mercury

Libra: (September 23- October 22)

Call it two sides of the same coin, but today, you shall have the uncanny desire to be your own master and servant. But this day is all set to be animated and eventful and full of life.

Lucky number - 2, 7

Lucky colour - White

Lucky Alphabet - Ra, Ta

Rashi lord - Venus

Scorpio: (October 23- November 21)

You go on a shopping spree and that too with your beloved. This may be quite therapeutic for your relationship.

Lucky number - 1, 8

Lucky colour - Red

Lucky Alphabet - Na, Ya

Rashi lord - Mars

Sagittarius: (November 22- December 21)

Someone from the opposite sex is likely to get attracted towards you. Enjoy being in the limelight. Today, you main activity becomes hanging around with friends and cherishing their company.

Lucky number - 9, 12

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky Alphabet - Bha, Dha, Pha, Dha

Rashi lord - Jupiter

Capricorn: (December 22- January 19)

You may have to slog yourself to earn money, but be careful and don’t drain yourself out. You will get what you have wished for, however, you need not try your luck too much.

Lucky number - 10, 11

Lucky colour - Cyan

Lucky Alphabet - Kha, Ja

Rashi lord - Saturn

Aquarius: (January 20- February 18)

Whatever has been in the pipe line may come out in the open and you’ll see the desired output. Courageous and patient, you can deal with the toughest of challenges with an ease.

Lucky number - 10, 11

Lucky colour - Cyan

Lucky Alphabet - Ga, Sa, Sha, Sh

Rashi lord - Saturn

Pisces: (February 19- March 20)

You will likely make contact with near and dear ones you haven’t met in a while. New associations and friendships could also occur. It is a pleasant and joyous day.

Lucky number - 9, 12

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky Alphabet - Da, Cha, Jha, Tha

Rashi lord - Jupiter

