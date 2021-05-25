Horoscope Today, May 25: Check out Daily Astrological Prediction for Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and Other Signs

Aries

It is going to be a favourable day for you in terms of work and personal life. Growth in business is likely and a good catch up with friends in the evening is also possible. Further, you might get stagnated money today.

Lucky number - 1, 8

Lucky colour - Red

Lucky Alphabet - A,L,E

Rashi lord - Mars

Taurus

Be careful about your relationships with people and make it a point to take extra care of your parents. Ensure that you aren’t confusing yourself with other’s problem. It will be a nice day at work for you.

Lucky number - 2, 7

Lucky colour - White

Lucky Alphabet - Ba, Va, U

Rashi lord - Venus

Gemini

Relationships will take a positive turn and you are likely to be patient in your relationship with your lover. Humanities students have chances to get some excellent career options. As far as work is concerned, your colleagues in all probability will be happy with you.

Lucky number - 3, 6

Lucky colour – Yellow

Lucky Alphabet - Ka, Chha, Gha

Rashi lord – Mercury

Cancer

Students and people associated with marketing need to extra careful. Chances of you improvising your house interior is high. Make sure you are not over thinking as it may lead to confusion.

Lucky number - 4

Lucky colour – Milky

Lucky Alphabet - Da, Ha

Rashi lord – Moon

Leo

New business ideas and good news from relatives is expected today. Loving behaviour from your life partner is also likely. You will be focused towards philanthropy today.

Lucky number - 5

Lucky colour - Golden

Lucky Alphabet - Ma, Ta

Rashi lord - Sun

Virgo

Be careful today, things might not be as favourable as you expect. You are likely to discuss problems with friends. A close one in your life may cheat on you.

Lucky number - 3, 8

Lucky colour - Green

Lucky Alphabet - Pa, Tha, Na

Rashi lord - Mercury

Libra

It is a great day in terms of work for you. Your health too will get better than before and your children might make you proud. You are also likely to get a lot of fame through social work.

Lucky number - 2, 7

Lucky colour - White

Lucky Alphabet - Ra, Ta

Rashi lord - Venus

Scorpio

You may have to step out for some unnecessary reason. Make sure you don’t get into an argument with the officials. Keep an eye on your budget as you are likely to splurge today. A check on daily routine will also help today.

Lucky number - 1, 8

Lucky colour - Red

Lucky Alphabet - Na, Ya

Rashi lord - Mars

Sagittarius

The day is in your favour as people at large will be happy with you and there are chances of you being awarded for good work. You might also work on your shortcomings.

Lucky number - 9, 12

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky Alphabet - Bha, Dha, Pha, Dha

Rashi lord - Jupiter

Capricorn

The day may not turn out to be as expected, so make sure you watch out your speech and perform tasks extra cautiously. Haste may spoil things for you. There are chances that your partner might be excepting a gift from you.

Lucky number - 10, 11

Lucky colour - Cyan

Lucky Alphabet - Kha, Ja

Rashi lord - Saturn

Aquarius

It will be a day filled with fun and learning for you. There are chances that you will get to spend some good fun times with your friends and might also end up learning something new. You will be mentally happy and are likely to take wise decisions today.

Lucky number - 10, 11

Lucky colour - Cyan

Lucky Alphabet - Ga, Sa, Sha, Sh

Rashi lord - Saturn

Pisces

The day is not very favourable for you. Be aware of your actions and make sure you are not getting carried away. There are chances of you being surrounded by seasonal illness. Think before you trust anyone.

Lucky number - 9, 12

Lucky colour - Yellow

Lucky Alphabet - Da, Cha, Jha, Tha

Rashi lord - Jupiter

